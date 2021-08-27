Error when creating a project in Sanity using Next.js E-commerce template.
5 replies
Last updated: Aug 27, 2021
J
When I try to create a new project using the Next.js E-commerce template, I get directed to the page to Create the Project in Sanity. When I click "Create Project" it returns the error "Error: Unknown API error: JSON.parse: unexpected character at line 1 column 1 of the JSON data. Please try again later." Any idea on what could be happening or why I can't create the test project?
Aug 24, 2021, 4:11 PM
J
Hi Rachel, Yeah, I'm logged into my Sanity Account using both Chrome 92 and Edge . I am on my sanity.io/manage page and click "Create New Project" then I click "Choose a starter project". I am then redirected to https://www.sanity.io/create . I then click "Create Project" and I get the error above displayed on the page. When I inspect the actual request I see the request made to "https://www.sanity.io/create/api/v1/create " the response status code is 411 and the response body is below.
<html lang=en>
<meta charset=utf-8>
<meta name=viewport content="initial-scale=1, minimum-scale=1, width=device-width">
<title>Error 411 (Length Required)!!1</title>
<style>
{margin0}html,code{font:15px/22px arial,sans-serif}html{background:#fff;color:#222;padding7% auto 0;max-width180px;padding:30px 0 15px} > body{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/errors/robot.png>) 100% 5px no-repeat;padding-right:205px}p{margin:11px 0 22px;overflow:hidden}ins{color:#777;text-decoration:none}a img{border:0}@media screen and (max-width:772px){body{background:none;margin-top:0;max-width:none;padding-right:0}}#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/1x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat;margin-left:-5px}@media only screen and (min-resolution:192dpi){#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat 0% 0%/100% 100%;-moz-border-image:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) 0}}@media only screen and (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio:2){#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat;-webkit-background-size:100% 100%}}#logo{display:inline-block;height:54px;width:150px} </style>
<a href=<//www.google.com/>><span id=logo aria-label=Google></span></a>
<p><b>411.</b> <ins>That’s an error.</ins>
<p>POST requests require a <code>Content-length</code> header. <ins>That’s all we know.</ins>
<html lang=en>
<meta charset=utf-8>
<meta name=viewport content="initial-scale=1, minimum-scale=1, width=device-width">
<title>Error 411 (Length Required)!!1</title>
<style>
{margin0}html,code{font:15px/22px arial,sans-serif}html{background:#fff;color:#222;padding7% auto 0;max-width180px;padding:30px 0 15px} > body{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/errors/robot.png>) 100% 5px no-repeat;padding-right:205px}p{margin:11px 0 22px;overflow:hidden}ins{color:#777;text-decoration:none}a img{border:0}@media screen and (max-width:772px){body{background:none;margin-top:0;max-width:none;padding-right:0}}#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/1x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat;margin-left:-5px}@media only screen and (min-resolution:192dpi){#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat 0% 0%/100% 100%;-moz-border-image:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) 0}}@media only screen and (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio:2){#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat;-webkit-background-size:100% 100%}}#logo{display:inline-block;height:54px;width:150px} </style>
<a href=<//www.google.com/>><span id=logo aria-label=Google></span></a>
<p><b>411.</b> <ins>That’s an error.</ins>
<p>POST requests require a <code>Content-length</code> header. <ins>That’s all we know.</ins>
Aug 25, 2021, 8:23 PM
J
Hi Rachel, Yeah, I'm logged into my Sanity Account using both Chrome 92 and Edge . I am on my sanity.io/manage page and click "Create New Project" then I click "Choose a starter project". I am then redirected to https://www.sanity.io/create . I then click "Create Project" and I get the error above displayed on the page. When I inspect the actual request I see the request made to "https://www.sanity.io/create/api/v1/create " the response status code is 411 and the response body is below.
<html lang=en>
<meta charset=utf-8>
<meta name=viewport content="initial-scale=1, minimum-scale=1, width=device-width">
<title>Error 411 (Length Required)!!1</title>
<style>
{margin0}html,code{font:15px/22px arial,sans-serif}html{background:#fff;color:#222;padding7% auto 0;max-width180px;padding:30px 0 15px} > body{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/errors/robot.png>) 100% 5px no-repeat;padding-right:205px}p{margin:11px 0 22px;overflow:hidden}ins{color:#777;text-decoration:none}a img{border:0}@media screen and (max-width:772px){body{background:none;margin-top:0;max-width:none;padding-right:0}}#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/1x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat;margin-left:-5px}@media only screen and (min-resolution:192dpi){#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat 0% 0%/100% 100%;-moz-border-image:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) 0}}@media only screen and (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio:2){#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat;-webkit-background-size:100% 100%}}#logo{display:inline-block;height:54px;width:150px} </style>
<a href=<//www.google.com/>><span id=logo aria-label=Google></span></a>
<p><b>411.</b> <ins>That’s an error.</ins>
<p>POST requests require a <code>Content-length</code> header. <ins>That’s all we know.</ins>
<html lang=en>
<meta charset=utf-8>
<meta name=viewport content="initial-scale=1, minimum-scale=1, width=device-width">
<title>Error 411 (Length Required)!!1</title>
<style>
{margin0}html,code{font:15px/22px arial,sans-serif}html{background:#fff;color:#222;padding7% auto 0;max-width180px;padding:30px 0 15px} > body{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/errors/robot.png>) 100% 5px no-repeat;padding-right:205px}p{margin:11px 0 22px;overflow:hidden}ins{color:#777;text-decoration:none}a img{border:0}@media screen and (max-width:772px){body{background:none;margin-top:0;max-width:none;padding-right:0}}#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/1x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat;margin-left:-5px}@media only screen and (min-resolution:192dpi){#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat 0% 0%/100% 100%;-moz-border-image:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) 0}}@media only screen and (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio:2){#logo{background:url(<//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png>) no-repeat;-webkit-background-size:100% 100%}}#logo{display:inline-block;height:54px;width:150px} </style>
<a href=<//www.google.com/>><span id=logo aria-label=Google></span></a>
<p><b>411.</b> <ins>That’s an error.</ins>
<p>POST requests require a <code>Content-length</code> header. <ins>That’s all we know.</ins>
Aug 25, 2021, 8:23 PM
J
user MI wanted to give you and update that my issue is resolved. It was caused because my antivirus BitDefender was stripping out the content-length header when submitting the form, temporarily disabling the BitDefender resolved my issue. I just wanted to let you know what resolved my issue in case you hear of issues from anyone else that can't really be explained
Aug 27, 2021, 8:30 PM
R
Thank you so much for the update! I was really scratching my head on this one! Glad you got it working.
Aug 27, 2021, 8:36 PM
R
Thank you so much for the update! I was really scratching my head on this one! Glad you got it working.
Aug 27, 2021, 8:36 PM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.