Error when creating a project in Sanity using Next.js E-commerce template.

Last updated: Aug 27, 2021
When I try to create a new project using the Next.js E-commerce template, I get directed to the page to Create the Project in Sanity. When I click "Create Project" it returns the error "Error: Unknown API error: JSON.parse: unexpected character at line 1 column 1 of the JSON data. Please try again later." Any idea on what could be happening or why I can't create the test project?
Aug 24, 2021, 4:11 PM
Hi Rachel, Yeah, I'm logged into my Sanity Account using both Chrome 92 and Edge . I am on my sanity.io/manage page and click "Create New Project" then I click "Choose a starter project". I am then redirected to https://www.sanity.io/create . I then click "Create Project" and I get the error above displayed on the page. When I inspect the actual request I see the request made to "https://www.sanity.io/create/api/v1/create " the response status code is 411 and the response body is below.

&lt;html lang=en&gt;
&lt;meta charset=utf-8&gt;
&lt;meta name=viewport content="initial-scale=1, minimum-scale=1, width=device-width"&gt;
&lt;title&gt;Error 411 (Length Required)!!1&lt;/title&gt;
&lt;style&gt;

{margin0}html,code{font:15px/22px arial,sans-serif}html{background:#fff;color:#222;padding7% auto 0;max-width180px;padding:30px 0 15px} &gt; body{background:url(&lt;//www.google.com/images/errors/robot.png&gt;) 100% 5px no-repeat;padding-right:205px}p{margin:11px 0 22px;overflow:hidden}ins{color:#777;text-decoration:none}a img{border:0}@media screen and (max-width:772px){body{background:none;margin-top:0;max-width:none;padding-right:0}}#logo{background:url(&lt;//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/1x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png&gt;) no-repeat;margin-left:-5px}@media only screen and (min-resolution:192dpi){#logo{background:url(&lt;//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png&gt;) no-repeat 0% 0%/100% 100%;-moz-border-image:url(&lt;//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png&gt;) 0}}@media only screen and (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio:2){#logo{background:url(&lt;//www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_150x54dp.png&gt;) no-repeat;-webkit-background-size:100% 100%}}#logo{display:inline-block;height:54px;width:150px} &lt;/style&gt;
&lt;a href=&lt;//www.google.com/&gt;&gt;&lt;span id=logo aria-label=Google&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
&lt;p&gt;&lt;b&gt;411.&lt;/b&gt; &lt;ins&gt;That’s an error.&lt;/ins&gt;
&lt;p&gt;POST requests require a &lt;code&gt;Content-length&lt;/code&gt; header. &lt;ins&gt;That’s all we know.&lt;/ins&gt;
Aug 25, 2021, 8:23 PM
user M
I wanted to give you and update that my issue is resolved. It was caused because my antivirus BitDefender was stripping out the content-length header when submitting the form, temporarily disabling the BitDefender resolved my issue. I just wanted to let you know what resolved my issue in case you hear of issues from anyone else that can't really be explained
Aug 27, 2021, 8:30 PM
Thank you so much for the update! I was really scratching my head on this one! Glad you got it working.
Aug 27, 2021, 8:36 PM
