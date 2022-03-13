Error with createImageUrlBuilder function in Sanity.io project

import { createImageUrlBuilder, createClient } from 'next-sanity'; // lib/config.js export const config = { /** * Find your project ID and dataset in `sanity.json` in your studio project. * These are considered "public", but you can use environment variables * if you want differ between local dev and production. * * <https://nextjs.org/docs/basic-features/environment-variables> **/ dataset: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET || 'production', projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID, apiVersion: '2021-10-21', // Learn more: <https://www.sanity.io/docs/api-versioning> /** * Set useCdn to `false` if your application require the freshest possible * data always (potentially slightly slower and a bit more expensive). * Authenticated request (like preview) will always bypass the CDN **/ useCdn: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production', }; export const sanityClient = createClient(config); export const urlFor = (source) => createImageUrlBuilder(config).image(source);