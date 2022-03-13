Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Error with createImageUrlBuilder function in Sanity.io project

5 replies
Last updated: Mar 13, 2022
Hey guys, I was playing with sanity.io and was on a roll until I hit a snag with this error:
TypeError: (0 , next_sanity__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_0__.createImageUrlBuilder) is not a function
  23 | export const sanityClient = createClient(config);
  24 | 
&gt; 25 | export const urlFor = (source) =&gt; createImageUrlBuilder(config).image(source);
Below is my code:


import Head from 'next/head';
import Link from 'next/link';
import Header from '../components/header';
import Jumbotron from '../components/jumbotron';
import { sanityClient, urlFor } from '../sanity';
import { Post } from '../typings';

interface Props {
  posts: [Post];
}

export default function Home({ posts }: Props) {
  return (
    &lt;div className="max-w-7xl mx-auto"&gt;
      &lt;Head&gt;
        &lt;title&gt;FAMI&lt;/title&gt;
        &lt;meta name="description" content="Felicia Alao Mummy Initiatives" /&gt;
        &lt;link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" /&gt;
      &lt;/Head&gt;

      &lt;main&gt;
        &lt;Header /&gt;
        &lt;Jumbotron /&gt;
        &lt;div&gt;
          {posts.map((post) =&gt; {
            console.log(post);
            return (
              &lt;&gt;
                &lt;Link key={post._id} href={`/post/${post.slug.current}`}&gt;
                  &lt;div&gt;
                    &lt;div className="p-10 cursor-pointer"&gt;
                      &lt;p&gt;{post.title}&lt;/p&gt;
                      &lt;p&gt;{post.description}&lt;/p&gt;
                      &lt;p&gt;by: {post.author.name}&lt;/p&gt;
                    &lt;/div&gt;
                    &lt;img
                      src={urlFor(post.author.image).url()!}
                      alt={post.title}
                    /&gt;
                  &lt;/div&gt;
                &lt;/Link&gt;
              &lt;/&gt;
            );
          })}
        &lt;/div&gt;
      &lt;/main&gt;
    &lt;/div&gt;
  );
}

export const getServerSideProps = async () =&gt; {
  const query = `*[_type == "post"]{
  _id,
  title,
  slug,
  description,
  mainImage,
  author -&gt; {
  name,
  image
}
}`;

  const posts = await sanityClient.fetch(query);

  return {
    props: {
      posts,
    },
  };
};
Mar 13, 2022, 5:19 AM
You are missing the important package i guess.

npm install --save @sanity/image-url

Import:


import React from 'react'
import myConfiguredSanityClient from './sanityClient'
import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url'

const builder = imageUrlBuilder(myConfiguredSanityClient)

function urlFor(source) {
  return builder.image(source)
}
Mar 13, 2022, 8:29 AM
user Q
- Thanks for the response, I sincerely appreciate your time. I did configured all that in my ‘sanity.js’ file:

import { createImageUrlBuilder, createClient } from 'next-sanity';

// lib/config.js
export const config = {
  /**
   * Find your project ID and dataset in `sanity.json` in your studio project.
   * These are considered "public", but you can use environment variables
   * if you want differ between local dev and production.
   *
   * <https://nextjs.org/docs/basic-features/environment-variables>
   **/
  dataset: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET || 'production',
  projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID,
  apiVersion: '2021-10-21', // Learn more: <https://www.sanity.io/docs/api-versioning>
  /**
   * Set useCdn to `false` if your application require the freshest possible
   * data always (potentially slightly slower and a bit more expensive).
   * Authenticated request (like preview) will always bypass the CDN
   **/
  useCdn: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production',
};

export const sanityClient = createClient(config);

export const urlFor = (source) =&gt; createImageUrlBuilder(config).image(source);
Mar 13, 2022, 4:06 PM
npm install --save @sanity/image-url

That package you are using createImageUrlBuilder doesn't work anymore. Please, check the import from my code and example see if this helps.
Mar 13, 2022, 4:09 PM
Thank you 🙏
Mar 13, 2022, 4:10 PM
Very welcome let me know if this works for you!
Mar 13, 2022, 4:11 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.