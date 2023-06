🙂

Hi Alex, here are a few alternatives to explore, although I’m sure there are others: • auth0.com , which is one of the most powerful and versatile options in my experience. They also have some solid guides for frameworks like Next.js and Gatsby . • passportjs.org , in case you have an Express-based web app for example • MongoDB Stitch , a bit of an outsider but a handy option if you’re already using MongoDB Atlas • There’s also Firebase Auth if you want to take the Google route. Here’s a basic guide. Let me know what you’re using for your front-end in case there are more specific options available