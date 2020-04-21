Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Exporting data and assets from Sanity for personal redundancy and security.

3 replies
Last updated: Apr 21, 2020
user Y
Hello, I really like sanity but is there any possibility to export the data and assets in case of collapse? For example in markdown? I know it's a weird question but it's weird time. Or these data and assets could only stay on sanity server? Sometimes, I have the feeling having all the content in flat file (markdown etc) in local and GitHub is more secure than everything in the cloud. What do you think?
Apr 21, 2020, 9:08 AM
1. All your content is just a 
sanity dataset export dataset_name
 away, you can even stick it in a CI and upload to S3 if you want personal redundancy. You'll get all the documents and assets neatly packaged as ndjson with binaries on the sides2. If you use Portable Text you can serialize it into markdown, html, whatever, independent of Sanity existing. The spec is open, there's plenty of tooling to operate on it. (for example
https://codesandbox.io/s/render-portable-text-to-markdown-6lfph )3. GitHub is also the cloud
🙂 We run on Google‘s cloud and network. They even own their own fiber and their server technology is pretty awesome.
Apr 21, 2020, 9:12 AM
Sanity was designed to let you use your content anywhere you need it, without being locked into HTML (!). So portability is a core feature. It's harder to get your content out of Wordpress in a sensible format tbh.
Apr 21, 2020, 9:14 AM
user Y
thanks for all these infos. i will take a look. that's nice that's so open
Apr 21, 2020, 3:01 PM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.