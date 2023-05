Exporting data and assets from Sanity for personal redundancy and security.

sanity dataset export dataset_name

🙂

1. All your content is just aaway, you can even stick it in a CI and upload to S3 if you want personal redundancy. You'll get all the documents and assets neatly packaged as ndjson with binaries on the sides 2. If you use Portable Text you can serialize it into markdown, html, whatever, independent of Sanity existing. The spec is open, there's plenty of tooling to operate on it. (for example https://codesandbox.io/s/render-portable-text-to-markdown-6lfph ) 3. GitHub is also the cloudWe run on Google‘s cloud and network. They even own their own fiber and their server technology is pretty awesome.