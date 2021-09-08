Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Failed deployment of Sanity localization starter due to dependency tree error

6 replies
Last updated: Sep 8, 2021
Tried to deploy the sanity localization starter from the site and it failed to deploy to netlify

10:22:00 AM: npm ERR! code ERESOLVE
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR! ERESOLVE unable to resolve dependency tree
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR! While resolving: translation-examples@1.0.0
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR! Found: react@16.14.0
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR! node_modules/react
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!   react@"^16.2" from the root project
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!   peer react@"^16.9 || ^17" from @sanity/base@2.18.0
10:22:00 AM: Creating deploy upload records
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!   node_modules/@sanity/base
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!     @sanity/base@"^2.0.4" from the root project
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!     peer @sanity/base@"^2.0.0" from sanity-plugin-intl-input@5.2.1
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!     node_modules/sanity-plugin-intl-input
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!       sanity-plugin-intl-input@"^5.0.0" from the root project
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!     2 more (@sanity/desk-tool, @sanity/form-builder)
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!   4 more (react-dom, @sanity/desk-tool, @sanity/form-builder, @sanity/react-hooks)
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR! Could not resolve dependency:
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR! peer react@"^17.0.0" from sanity-plugin-intl-input@5.2.1
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR! node_modules/sanity-plugin-intl-input
10:22:00 AM: npm ERR!   sanity-plugin-intl-input@"^5.0.0" from the root project
10:22:00 AM: Failed during stage 'building site': Build script returned non-zero exit code: 1

Sep 7, 2021, 5:30 PM
Sorry about this,
user G
. I expect you can get by this by editing your package.json file (the one in 
studio
) to 
"react": "^17.0"
and 
"react-dom": "^17.0"
, but I will cue the team to get the starter fixed.
Sep 8, 2021, 12:58 AM
No worries, I ended up using a different starter. I just wanted to let you guys know 🙂
Sep 8, 2021, 12:59 AM
No worries, I ended up using a different starter. I just wanted to let you guys know 🙂
Sep 8, 2021, 12:59 AM
Thanks! Glad you got working one way or another. We’ll make sure the starter is fixed. Appreciate you pointing this out. 🙌
Sep 8, 2021, 1:01 AM
I know you went with a different starter, but I wanted to update the thread to say the team has updated the starter to get it working again. As I said before, we appreciate you pointing this out.
Sep 8, 2021, 1:47 PM
I know you went with a different starter, but I wanted to update the thread to say the team has updated the starter to get it working again. As I said before, we appreciate you pointing this out.
Sep 8, 2021, 1:47 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Problems with locale fields Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so...Jan 27, 2021
how to implement localization on blocks?Oct 5, 2020
i am currently trying to create a new dataset for each localized language , ie. spanish, russian. how can i get a studio...Nov 17, 2020
Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?Apr 18, 2020
Creating Subdirectories for Translated PagesMay 31, 2021
How to Translate Product Info on Shopify and Sanity?Jun 29, 2022
Sanity Desk - How to Change the Localization Version of the Document?Jul 14, 2022
Next.js Blog Starter - How to add a Localized `blockContent` in the `post.js` SchemaAug 8, 2022
Issue with focalpoint cropping in Sanity imagesJun 29, 2020
Organizing document types in Sanity Studio using Structure BuilderMay 13, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.