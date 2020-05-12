parts

sanity.json

Failed to compile. Error in ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/parts/userStructure.js Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure?' in 'C:\Users\Avi.AVI-PC\Documents\Repos\Portfolio\ays-portfolio-site-admin

ode_modules\@sanity\structure\lib\parts' @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/parts/userStructure.js 9:9-53 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/userDefinedStructure.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/Document.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/DocumentListItem.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/index.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/structure-builder.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/util/getNewDocumentModalActions.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/components/DefaultLayout.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/components/DefaultLayoutContainer.js (part:@sanity/base/root) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js @ multi ./node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js

As soon as I put the reference to my custom structure in thesection of, I got the following error upon `sanity start`:As far as I can tell I followed procedure correctly. I can not find what I did wrong....TIA