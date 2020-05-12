Feedback and discussion about the complexity of using Sanity and the need for more pedagogical resources.
F
A possibility to use kitchen-sink without any connection to netlify or github, locally to get deeper into the way Sanity is linked with Gatsby
May 9, 2020, 8:19 AM
P
You could clone this repo and use the contents of its
templatefolder locally: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-template-kitchen-sink
May 9, 2020, 8:32 AM
P
You could clone this repo and use the contents of its
templatefolder locally: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-template-kitchen-sink
May 9, 2020, 8:32 AM
F
Thank you (Removed Name), that is what I started to try this morning.
May 9, 2020, 10:21 AM
F
this is feed back:I have taken the repo from template folder,
put in into a blank clean studio.
(I haven't done the gatsby part yet)
the problem I face is that I would have like to see the example like in the video but everything is blank so that it is a lot of work to create post and so on, to just see if it is like in the video.
I tried to set with the account of (Removed Name) (like it is appearing in the github repo) but there is a matter of authentification so that it is impossible.
So it is complicated.
I mean that I would like to have a look, then to hang on with my personal project.
put in into a blank clean studio.
(I haven't done the gatsby part yet)
the problem I face is that I would have like to see the example like in the video but everything is blank so that it is a lot of work to create post and so on, to just see if it is like in the video.
I tried to set with the account of (Removed Name) (like it is appearing in the github repo) but there is a matter of authentification so that it is impossible.
So it is complicated.
I mean that I would like to have a look, then to hang on with my personal project.
May 11, 2020, 7:53 AM
F
Second thing:I am surprised to see the number of negatives opinions on the video of
Toward the pedagogy (and style) of
I mean clearly see that there is something great to learn, master, but not been able even with motivation to the point without lot of effort and pain.
I would like not to be missunderstood here: I have received great support from the community each time I needed it.
But as a feedback, I think there is there a marge of progression.
Right now, in my project (sanity + gatsby + localization) I just have the choice between a superb «everything ready beyond expectations under the hood» and a «you can customize everything».
I feel there is a lack of clues to LEARN in between and clearly get what is going on «under he hood».
You are doing your best, the documentation is evolving.
There are the videos of
In my case, I would like to understand more precisely how Gatsby is linked to Sanity, I mean, there are many ways to link it: what I saw from the example of the kitchen sink is far more interesting than what I thought it would be.
I mean: it's beautiful work, I would like to get into that beauty, but I face a wall as I am not aware of the technical principles that are taking form there.
So there is definitely something to invent to point out the different concepts so that it is possible for me to dig into the subject and find my way over.
(I would like to change the example in the kitchen-sink to a different routing system, that would make localization completely arbitrary, that is to say the slug of a post in a language would not be the slug of a post in another language)
I mean: I will find my way over and my project is going to be beautiful.
What I am writing now is a feedback for the Sanity team: your project is really great, it's deserving to be more known and popular!
user F: 14 towards 64, its a lot!Personally I don't think that the video is negative: I like the idea and the project is great (I don't think it sufficiently positive either though).
Toward the pedagogy (and style) of
user Yit is certainly difficult for
user F!But moreover, generally (I hope I am not going to shock anybody over there) I feel that there is a weak point in the Sanity strategy as there are many persons like me as far as I can see in the slack channel, that are not really sufficiently talented to immediately get into the refinement of Sanity and they end «lost in translation».
I mean clearly see that there is something great to learn, master, but not been able even with motivation to the point without lot of effort and pain.
I would like not to be missunderstood here: I have received great support from the community each time I needed it.
But as a feedback, I think there is there a marge of progression.
Right now, in my project (sanity + gatsby + localization) I just have the choice between a superb «everything ready beyond expectations under the hood» and a «you can customize everything».
I feel there is a lack of clues to LEARN in between and clearly get what is going on «under he hood».
You are doing your best, the documentation is evolving.
There are the videos of
user Yand there are great because short, pedagogic...About Twitch, I am not convinced: it's endless, lost of hesitations, self contentment also because of social positions.
In my case, I would like to understand more precisely how Gatsby is linked to Sanity, I mean, there are many ways to link it: what I saw from the example of the kitchen sink is far more interesting than what I thought it would be.
I mean: it's beautiful work, I would like to get into that beauty, but I face a wall as I am not aware of the technical principles that are taking form there.
So there is definitely something to invent to point out the different concepts so that it is possible for me to dig into the subject and find my way over.
(I would like to change the example in the kitchen-sink to a different routing system, that would make localization completely arbitrary, that is to say the slug of a post in a language would not be the slug of a post in another language)
I mean: I will find my way over and my project is going to be beautiful.
What I am writing now is a feedback for the Sanity team: your project is really great, it's deserving to be more known and popular!
May 11, 2020, 7:54 AM
F
Re reading what I wrote, I am thinking that what is may be missing is just elements of information describing what «is under the hood».
May 11, 2020, 8:58 AM
K
Thanks for the feedback
And we’re working on it!
We made /create in order to give people a faster experience on how Sanity works together with popular frameworks, because JAMstack does require a bit of work to get up and running (and there’s a lot of pieces). However, you lose the “progressive disclosure”, where you learn how the different parts and how it fits together “from the ground up”. And we need more content around the latter.
user H! There’s a lot to unpack here, but I think we generally agree: We need more pedagogics around the different parts of Sanity (and integrating with it), and it needs to be chunked into smaller piece, and we need to account for more experience levels.
And we’re working on it!
We made /create in order to give people a faster experience on how Sanity works together with popular frameworks, because JAMstack does require a bit of work to get up and running (and there’s a lot of pieces). However, you lose the “progressive disclosure”, where you learn how the different parts and how it fits together “from the ground up”. And we need more content around the latter.
May 11, 2020, 9:38 AM
F
Thanks
I love Sanity so far, even if it is difficult right now for me, but because of my lack of knowledge.
Things that would be very easy to do right now:
to allow examples to be fulled.
For instance, for the kitchen-sink to provide some guidance in order to have it set exactly like in the video.
It would be an open count or a template.
user YI was very much afraid of be taken as a critic: this is not at all my point.
I love Sanity so far, even if it is difficult right now for me, but because of my lack of knowledge.
Things that would be very easy to do right now:
to allow examples to be fulled.
For instance, for the kitchen-sink to provide some guidance in order to have it set exactly like in the video.
It would be an open count or a template.
May 11, 2020, 10:03 AM
F
[My particular difficulty was that I already have a Netlify repo that I use with the beginning of my project.Therefore to test it with create forces me to change plan on Netlify... while it would be just for testing...]
May 11, 2020, 10:05 AM
K
Ah, we weren't aware of that limitation! We have talked about making it possible for you to launch without having to deploy on Netlify, so this is +1 towards that feature
May 11, 2020, 10:09 AM
F
Great!
May 11, 2020, 10:09 AM
F
I'm still in trying to populate the kitchen sink.To tell about where I am and what I do:
• it is difficult to find out the relationship between Frontpage, Page Builder, Blog and Pages inside Page Builder.
• I have the Content Mode Graph plugin that helps a little but...
• Isn't a Front Page a page also?
• Page Builder = element to build a page?
• Front page = root of the project?
I think I'd better look the video again...
• it is difficult to find out the relationship between Frontpage, Page Builder, Blog and Pages inside Page Builder.
• I have the Content Mode Graph plugin that helps a little but...
• Isn't a Front Page a page also?
• Page Builder = element to build a page?
• Front page = root of the project?
I think I'd better look the video again...
May 11, 2020, 11:27 AM
F
I am now with the setting of the gatsby part:I am not quite sur (as I am away from the track) where I should define the dataset, the project id...
There is an env.production already: is this just for production?
Should I make a separate env.development aside
or is that has been automatically created?
As I have two datasets and development is already used, I am now on production for testing but...
There is an env.production already: is this just for production?
Should I make a separate env.development aside
or is that has been automatically created?
As I have two datasets and development is already used, I am now on production for testing but...
May 11, 2020, 2:07 PM
F
help ideas-and-feedbackok I have set the gatsby part of the
I have little errors that seems to me on details but (!) (at the end of the process at least).
I tried to solve that alone but I don't really get the point:
1.
kitchen-sink-demofrom scratch step by step from previous post.I am pretty proud of myself because it seems not too bad.
I have little errors that seems to me on details but (!) (at the end of the process at least).
I tried to solve that alone but I don't really get the point:
1.
Latex.jsexists (there is a
useCallbackin
import React, { useState, useMemo , useCallback } from 'react'that is not used) (location is different: in the error message
components\Latex.jsin reality
components\preview\Latex.js) (there is
latex.jsand
Latex.js) (there is also a
latext.jsin
schemas\latex.jswhich is strange).2. for
cta-columns.jsit does not exist literally (only
ctaColumns.jsexists in
schemas/plug/ctaColumns.js) (is this an error?)3. for
footer.js,nothing in components as mentioned (is this the problem?) (nothing anywhere else in
schemas)4. there are other errors: same thing: cannot see any
serializer.jsso it is probably coming with Sanity backend? Like for
helpers.js,
page.js
May 11, 2020, 6:07 PM
F
Hi there.
May 12, 2020, 7:05 AM
F
Hi there!I really need help as I am running into errors and don' know at all what I can do.
Towards yesterday, I have solve a few things.
Please find below the last
help
Towards yesterday, I have solve a few things.
Please find below the last
WEBPACK ERROR messages.Towards that I cleaned everything (deleted
yarn.lock,
node_modules,
cache).I am installing the kitchen-sink example (
project folder>
weband
studiofolders under, orchestrated by
lernaon top).Contrarily to the example, I am not using
npmbut
yarn(would that be a problem?) (I have modified the commands as much as I could to adapt by there are probably some I haven't seen?).Any help very much appreciated ☆
help
May 12, 2020, 7:14 AM
F
let's precise: I can't see anything on
localhost:8000, nor in the
studio,
Web preview.
May 12, 2020, 7:23 AM
K
Hm. I think perhaps you were lead down the wrong path here. The template repo isn't really a great way to get to the starter. If I were you, I'd still launch it through /create and just delete the netlify apps after if you don't want them there. That way you'll have the content in place, not have to deal with the extra template abstraction, and so on.
May 12, 2020, 7:56 AM
K
Or… did you already?
May 12, 2020, 7:57 AM
K
Or… did you already?
May 12, 2020, 7:57 AM
K
What node version are you on?
node -v
May 12, 2020, 7:59 AM
F
v10.15.3
May 12, 2020, 8:00 AM
F
(thank for your help ☆)
May 12, 2020, 8:01 AM
F
(thank for your help ☆)
May 12, 2020, 8:01 AM
K
I would try to upgrade node – it's on 14 now
May 12, 2020, 8:05 AM
F
let's do that
May 12, 2020, 8:05 AM
K
That's what I got from searching your errors and leafing through github issues for gatsby at least
May 12, 2020, 8:05 AM
F
let's do that first yes!
May 12, 2020, 8:05 AM
F
it's taking some time...
May 12, 2020, 8:27 AM
F
installation is taking some time (several minutes)
May 12, 2020, 8:27 AM
F
still going on!
May 12, 2020, 8:34 AM
F
it is still not completely finished but the installed node version is not v14 but v12.16.3 (I am on Windows x84).
May 12, 2020, 8:38 AM
F
I have to reboot my computer. Let's do that.
May 12, 2020, 8:39 AM
P
Node v12 is fine, that’s the latest LTS (long term support) version
May 12, 2020, 8:39 AM
F
Thanks ☆ let's reboot ♪
May 12, 2020, 8:40 AM
F
Hello (Removed Name). Glad to see you!
May 12, 2020, 8:40 AM
F
Unfortunately, I still have the same errors (I joined 2 screen captures so that you can see the whole log from start)
May 12, 2020, 9:06 AM
P
Could you try removing your
.cacheand
node_modulesfolders, as well as your
package-lock.jsonfile, and running
npm installbefore trying once again?
May 12, 2020, 9:09 AM
F
yes
May 12, 2020, 9:09 AM
F
could you precise in all folders? (root? web? studio?)
May 12, 2020, 9:10 AM
P
In your web folder, and also check for any
yarn-lock.jsonfile there (if it’s there, remove that one too)
May 12, 2020, 9:12 AM
F
ok so web folder first
May 12, 2020, 9:12 AM
P
(Just the web folder, no need for the others in this case)
May 12, 2020, 9:13 AM
F
Understood!
May 12, 2020, 9:13 AM
P
Also, after running
npm install, do a
gatsby cleanbefore
gatsby develop, just in case.
May 12, 2020, 9:14 AM
F
Before, I was going to root (
francois-vidit-2-2-comfolder) then command
yarn run devthat would action remote
gatsby cleanand
developfrom there.Could you confirm that you want me to do from
web,
gatsby cleanand
develop?
May 12, 2020, 9:18 AM
P
The root folder uses
lernato run a bunch of things at the same time, including the studio build. That’s totally OK so you can do that instead, but it’s a bit quicker to test just the Gatsby build if you run
gatsby developin the web folder. If that completes successfully, you can go back and run
yarn run devin the root folder like before.
May 12, 2020, 9:21 AM
F
Something strange after npm install for information:
I tried to do
C:\xampp\htdocs\<http://francois-vidit-2-2.com|francois-vidit-2-2.com>\web>npm outdated Package Current Wanted Latest Location gatsby-source-sanity 6.0.0-beta.0 6.0.0-beta.0 5.0.6 gatsby-starter-hello-world_sanity-kitchen-sink-web
npm upgrade gatsby-source-sanity@5.0.6but I missed itso I did
uninstallthen
install gatsby-source-sanity@5.0.6.It is now therefore
5.0.6.
May 12, 2020, 9:26 AM
F
I just read now your previous post.First, thank you.
Second, yes let's do that now!
Second, yes let's do that now!
May 12, 2020, 9:27 AM
F
Here is what I have now.A problem with react-helmet,
the same errors as before.
It seems that helmet is not correctly imported for some reasons.
the same errors as before.
It seems that helmet is not correctly imported for some reasons.
May 12, 2020, 9:50 AM
F
my version of react-helmet:
react-helmet@6.0.0
May 12, 2020, 9:52 AM
F
implies some breaking changes:
https://github.com/nfl/react-helmet#readme
https://github.com/nfl/react-helmet#readme
May 12, 2020, 9:53 AM
P
How are you importing Helmet on your page? As follows?
Also, we seem to have some more information on the WebPack error: No PostCSS config found.
import { Helmet } from 'react-helmet'
May 12, 2020, 9:54 AM
F
I don't know what page we are talking about,because it's from the kitchen-sink example I am discovering.
May 12, 2020, 9:56 AM
P
Do you have a
postcss.config.jsfile in your web root?And you can try downgrading to Helmet
^5.2.1for now. It’s just a warning though, so it shouldn’t prevent your build from completing.
May 12, 2020, 9:59 AM
F
ok so I regressed to react-helmet@5.2.0,got out of the react-helmet error.
the other errors are still there:
• footer.js
• serializer.js
• helpers.js
• page.js
• then the webpack errors.
the other errors are still there:
• footer.js
• serializer.js
• helpers.js
• page.js
• then the webpack errors.
May 12, 2020, 9:59 AM
F
ok so I regressed to react-helmet@5.2.0,got out of the react-helmet error.
the other errors are still there:
• footer.js
• serializer.js
• helpers.js
• page.js
• then the webpack errors.
the other errors are still there:
• footer.js
• serializer.js
• helpers.js
• page.js
• then the webpack errors.
May 12, 2020, 9:59 AM
F
No I don't (have any
postcss.config.js).(as there were none in the
kitchen-sink repo)
May 12, 2020, 10:01 AM
P
There should be: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-template-kitchen-sink/blob/master/template/web/postcss.config.js
But if not, please create that file in your web folder with the following contents:
🙂
But if not, please create that file in your web folder with the following contents:
You can ignore the warnings for now, let’s focus on the errors
module.exports = () => ({ plugins: [ require("postcss-import"), require("postcss-preset-env")({ stage: 3, features: { "color-mod-function": { unresolved: "warn" }, "nesting-rules": true, "custom-media-queries": { preserve: false }, "custom-properties": { preserve: false } } }), require("tailwindcss") ] });
🙂
May 12, 2020, 10:03 AM
F
O K ! ! ! !Hurrah ! ! !
I have a beautiful page on localhost:8000
Thanks to you (Removed Name)!
(I would really not been able to get out there alone!)
♪ I am so happy ☆
I have a beautiful page on localhost:8000
Thanks to you (Removed Name)!
(I would really not been able to get out there alone!)
♪ I am so happy ☆
May 12, 2020, 10:08 AM
F
I still have some errors,here there are
May 12, 2020, 10:09 AM
F
Sorry (Removed Name),I got myself confused again,
I am not getting errors,
but only warnings.
I am not getting errors,
but only warnings.
May 12, 2020, 10:12 AM
P
That’s good news, right? 🙂 Looks like you’re up and running again 🚀
Regarding the warnings, try searching for
The three
Regarding the warnings, try searching for
ESLintErrorand the specific warning code, such as
no-unused-varsto better understand what the warning is about and how you might resolve it. There should be plenty of explanations out there and it’s completely normal that these warnings show up from time to time.
The three
no-unused-varsones, for example, are just about not having unnecessary code in your files. If you don’t plan on using e.g.
useStatein the page template, you can remove that line and the warning should disappear.
May 12, 2020, 10:25 AM
F
As you can imagine,it's working also perfectly in the studio now!
the preview is really nice!
(there are plenty of things to see, change, understand!!!)
Thanks, thanks, thanks ☆
(I feel exhausted, I have to make a break to realise the new situation - I need to
rebuild!) (Ah ah ah!)I feel really grateful of your help.
T H A N K Y O U ! ! !
the preview is really nice!
(there are plenty of things to see, change, understand!!!)
Thanks, thanks, thanks ☆
(I feel exhausted, I have to make a break to realise the new situation - I need to
rebuild!) (Ah ah ah!)I feel really grateful of your help.
T H A N K Y O U ! ! !
May 12, 2020, 10:25 AM
P
Do a
francois cleanand
francois developand you should be back in the game 😛
May 12, 2020, 10:25 AM
F
just took knowledge of your new post,I will do that.
May 12, 2020, 10:26 AM
F
Also a
François upgrade🤣That is really funny.
May 12, 2020, 10:27 AM
F
I have a question:are you located in Norway, in San Francisco, or somewhere else?
I would bet for Norway.
I would bet for Norway.
I would bet for Norway.
May 12, 2020, 10:29 AM
P
That might take a moment to resolve 😄 Sanity as a team is currently working remotely from home because of the circumstances. But normally it is based in both Oslo and SF. Personally, I’m working from Spain and sometimes from the Netherlands, so I’m a bit of an exception to the rule.
May 12, 2020, 10:29 AM
F
I can't help thinking that it is a situation pretty much like those intellectuals of the end of the XVth century all over Europe (Erasmus particularly meaningful to you if you are sometimes in the Netherlands) that would have latin in common...At the same time, completely different backgrounds,
and at the same time, lots of things in common...
All with probably the same conscience of being part of a very bif change, at the same time as lots of dramas...
and at the same time, lots of things in common...
All with probably the same conscience of being part of a very bif change, at the same time as lots of dramas...
May 12, 2020, 10:36 AM
F
(Removed Name) into the place!
May 12, 2020, 10:55 AM
