Second thing: I am surprised to see the number of negatives opinions on the video of: 14 towards 64, its a lot! Personally I don't think that the video is negative: I like the idea and the project is great (I don't think it sufficiently positive either though).Toward the pedagogy (and style) ofit is certainly difficult for! But moreover, generally (I hope I am not going to shock anybody over there) I feel that there is a weak point in the Sanity strategy as there are many persons like me as far as I can see in the slack channel, that are not really sufficiently talented to immediately get into the refinement of Sanity and they end «lost in translation».I mean clearly see that there is something great to learn, master, but not been able even with motivation to the point without lot of effort and pain.I would like not to be missunderstood here: I have received great support from the community each time I needed it.But as a feedback, I think there is there a marge of progression.Right now, in my project (sanity + gatsby + localization) I just have the choice between a superb «everything ready beyond expectations under the hood» and a «you can customize everything».I feel there is a lack of clues to LEARN in between and clearly get what is going on «under he hood».You are doing your best, the documentation is evolving.There are the videos ofand there are great because short, pedagogic... About Twitch, I am not convinced: it's endless, lost of hesitations, self contentment also because of social positions.In my case, I would like to understand more precisely how Gatsby is linked to Sanity, I mean, there are many ways to link it: what I saw from the example of the kitchen sink is far more interesting than what I thought it would be.I mean: it's beautiful work, I would like to get into that beauty, but I face a wall as I am not aware of the technical principles that are taking form there.So there is definitely something to invent to point out the different concepts so that it is possible for me to dig into the subject and find my way over.(I would like to change the example in the kitchen-sink to a different routing system, that would make localization completely arbitrary, that is to say the slug of a post in a language would not be the slug of a post in another language)I mean: I will find my way over and my project is going to be beautiful.What I am writing now is a feedback for the Sanity team: your project is really great, it's deserving to be more known and popular!