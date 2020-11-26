If i've got a published post, and I edit it. Fetching posts by slug (using GROQ) will return two versions, the published one and the new draft. Other than the fact that the IDs for drafts have a prefix of

drafts.

is there a way to tell them apart? Essentially I want to make sure the live page doesn't return any draft versions. This is all happening in my GraphQL server with a private dataset, so all my sanity client queries have a token.