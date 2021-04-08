Hi, Can someone help me with finding total elements in array property? If I have a dataset like this





{ author: "Mike", books: [1, 2, 3] }, { author: "Kira", books: [4, 5, 6, 7] },

totalBooks: 7

count(*[].books)

How can I get the total books? so the result like. I trybut the result is two. Thanks.