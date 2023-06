user Q

Heyasthanks for the input! For context: the mockup/spec requires a blog system with post types that have categories (guide, review, etc), where you can click on the category tags in the post and it will take you to a page that lists all posts that have that tag, on that page is a section up top where the admin picks featured posts of that category, and below that section is the list of all posts of that category which is paginated with 12 posts on each page. Creating the post resolver in the category query achieves the creation of the page itself, I’ve included an array of posts in the category schema to achieve the featured posts section of the page, and my line of thinking is that implementing the pagination like described here should still be achievable if I tweak the resolver correctly with the proper limit and skip fields and that’s where I’m stuck