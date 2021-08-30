They’re docs called “category’ that the user can add references to in each blog post, then a page is automatically generated for each category and I used the above article to add the posts resolver to each category. In the category schema I’ve got a title, seo description, seo keywords, slug, and featured posts which is an array of post references. So at build time, pages for each post/category are generated, and posts are queried in each associated category. The category titles are listed in the post template as little ’pill” tags you can click on to go to the category page and see the associated posts (which I’ll paginate with useState or add a “show more” button with a function that grabs 12 more items each time it’s pressed)