success Build manifest and related icons - 1.382s success onPostBootstrap - 1.391s info bootstrap finished - 7.327s success run static queries - 0.069s - 17/17 247.95/s success run page queries - 0.183s - 68/68 371.98/s success write out requires - 0.003s failed Building production JavaScript and CSS bundles - 27.655s error Generating JavaScript bundles failed Can't resolve 'react-icons/fi' in '/home/runner/work/site-name/studio/schemas/objects/sections' If you're trying to use a package make sure that 'react-icons/fi' is installed. If you're trying to use a local file make sure that the path is correct.

Hi! I have been battling a weird issue with building my Gatsby site in a CI pipeline. The problem seems to be somehow related to the packagein myEverything works fine when building the site locally, but in a CI the build fails. I’ve tried building in Netlify as well as Github Actions.The error I get is following:I haveinstalled in bothand. Do you have any idea why this is happening? Why doestry to resolve modules from another directory?