gatsby-plugin-gatsby-cloud

GATSBY_PREVIEW_INDICATOR_ENABLED

false

I had an issue where I was using Gatsby Cloud Preview and watch mode had stopped working—I believe this is because Gatsby Cloud now automatically injectsinto the build and uses it's own caching and update system, bypassing develop and watch mode. I fixed it by switching the env variabletoand thought I'd post here in case anyone is having a similar issue.