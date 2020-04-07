Skip to content
Generating Data Inside Paragraph Tags - Block Content and Portable Text with React or GatsbyJS Apps

32 replies
Last updated: Apr 7, 2020

Has anyone used Block Content — Portable Text with their React or Gatsbyjs apps?

Apr 7, 2020, 9:33 PM

haven't deployed yet, but working with Gatsby and Portable Text as we speak

Apr 7, 2020, 9:37 PM

user N
I’d like to generate my content inside paragraph tags so I’m using this schema:
    {
      name: 'description',
      type: 'array',
      of: [
        {
          type: 'block'
        }
      ]
    },

Apr 7, 2020, 9:38 PM

yep, that looks right

Apr 7, 2020, 9:39 PM

except, after publishing some content, I don’t get any data on the Frontend. hmmm. If you’re doing anything similiar, I’m curious how you’re doing it. I got content:

Apr 7, 2020, 9:40 PM

yeah, let me drop some Gatsby code in here

Apr 7, 2020, 9:41 PM

are you using the 

@sanity/block-content-to-react
plugin in your React/Gatsby project?

Apr 7, 2020, 9:42 PM

you'll need that

Apr 7, 2020, 9:42 PM

Oh dang, I need that? I was hoping to get that data through the gatsby graphql layer. ..

Apr 7, 2020, 9:43 PM

well, you probably don't NEED it, but it will help

Apr 7, 2020, 9:43 PM

in your graphql query, you'll probably be best served by querying for 

_rawDescription

Apr 7, 2020, 9:43 PM

ah, thank you

Apr 7, 2020, 9:44 PM

i have a Portable Text area called "Body Copy"

Apr 7, 2020, 9:44 PM

which i query with

_rawBodyCopy(resolveReferences: {maxDepth: 10})

Apr 7, 2020, 9:44 PM

you planning on pushing you code to github?

Apr 7, 2020, 10:01 PM

so I changed it to block right? But My gatsby project seems to still be reading it as a string…

Apr 7, 2020, 10:30 PM

String cannot represent value: [{ _key: “cd5ea5ea997c”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “h1” }, { _key: “185b7c5c4e2f”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “h1" }, { _key: “7857cb29fcfb”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “c1212e400ac9", _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “ebd6d9ccdb93”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “c4366c0b5f63", _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “3e7ba4f013ce”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “06ac5b869043", _type: “block”, children: [Array], level: 1, listItem: “bullet”, markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “77a73e777d31", _type: “block”, children: [Array], level: 1, listItem: “bullet”, markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “3172d75cdffc”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], level: 1, listItem: “bullet”, markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, ... 1 more item]

Apr 7, 2020, 10:30 PM

user N
I’m not see _rawDescription

Apr 7, 2020, 10:32 PM

in my graphql query

Apr 7, 2020, 10:32 PM

    {
      name: 'description',
      type: 'array',
      of: [
        {
          type: 'block'
        }
      ]
    },

Apr 7, 2020, 10:34 PM

in localhost:8000/__graphql, i can’t seem to find _rawDescription in the data fields to query, after rebooting the servers

Apr 7, 2020, 10:36 PM

Do you know how the Portable Text works with Gatsby/Graphql?

Apr 7, 2020, 10:37 PM

yes... i will eventually be putting this up on Github, just being lazy really

Apr 7, 2020, 10:39 PM

let me grab some more code for you on how both sides work.

Apr 7, 2020, 10:39 PM

ok, this is a snippet from inside a document 

Article


{
      title: "Content",
      name: "content",
      type: "array",
      of: [
        {type: "block"},
        {type: "imageFull"},
        {type: "gallery"},
        {type: "video"},
        {type: "googleMyMap"}
      ]
    }
as you can see its called 
content

Apr 7, 2020, 10:41 PM

here's my __graphql

query MyQuery {
  allSanityArticle {
    edges {
      node {
        id
        _rawContent
      }
    }
  }
}
as you can see here, inside my 
allSanityArticle
(which matches my document name of 
Article
) under 
edges.node
you'll find my 
_rawContent
which matches my Portable Text array of 
Content

Apr 7, 2020, 10:43 PM

here's the output of that query

{
  "data": {
    "allSanityArticle": {
      "edges": [
        {
          "node": {
            "id": "f8c948dd-5749-57ab-90a6-3e27419ed19e",
            "_rawContent": [
              {
                "_key": "dff03124000f",
                "_type": "block",
                "children": [
                  {
                    "_key": "dff03124000f0",
                    "_type": "span",
                    "marks": [],
                    "text": "When booking this part of the trip, we didn't really know what to expect as far as what things were like down in the extreme south of Thailand. But after three hectic days in Bangkok, anything seemed like it would be a relief."
                  }
                ],
                "markDefs": [],
                "style": "normal"
              },
              {
                "_key": "63b8ee0e6c68",
                "_type": "block",
                "children": [
                  {
                    "_key": "63b8ee0e6c680",
                    "_type": "span",
                    "marks": [],
                    "text": "We had gone back and forth on when to position the beach and ocean part of our trip, finally deciding on placing it at the end of the trip. Thank goodness for that decision."
                  }
                ],
...

Apr 7, 2020, 10:45 PM

I see it now, it takes awhile before it shows up on the gatsby-graphql side. My bad

Apr 7, 2020, 10:45 PM

oh good!

Apr 7, 2020, 10:46 PM

so, not the ideal block of data to work with, but I can work with it

Apr 7, 2020, 10:47 PM

i've also created a 

PortableText
component that then serializes all my different types within the Portable Text ... in my example above that includes 
block
, 
imageFull
, 
gallery
, 
video
and 
googleMyMaps

Apr 7, 2020, 10:47 PM

its actually pretty great to work with because you can get exactly what you want ... its probably a bit more work to set up, but super worth it

Apr 7, 2020, 10:48 PM

k, will look into it. Thanks for reaching out you two!

user N
user L

Apr 7, 2020, 10:49 PM

