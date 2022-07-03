Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Glitches with internal links in Studio, resolved by cutting and pasting raw content

6 replies
Last updated: Jul 3, 2022
Hello, I am running into a weird issue – I followed
user Y
’s tutorial on how to create internal and external link. Everything worked fine until I added multiple types of internal links (references). Since than, the Studio started glitching.
What is happening:
1. I click the internal link button (reference to 
tool
) and the 
span
is created but there’s no link and no lookup appear.2. I can delete the “link” but can’t edit it. When I click the edit button (pen icon), nothing happens.
Here is a video:
https://vimeo.com/725020264/3bd96ea083
The other buttons related to other content types (
topic
, 
term
) work most of the time but it is not 100%. The problem is that I don’t have a clue where to start looking. No console errors, no regular behaviour. The code has the same logic:
annotations: [
                        {
                            name: "toolLink",
                            type: "object",
                            title: "Tool Link",
                            blockEditor: {
                                icon:  () =&gt; &lt;div&gt;A&lt;/div&gt;,
                            },
                            fields: [
                                {
                                    name: 'tool',
                                    type: "reference",
                                    to: [
                                        {type: 'tool'},
                                    ]
                            }
                            ]
                        },
                        {
                            name: "topicLink",
                            type: "object",
                            title: "Topic Link",
                            blockEditor: {
                                icon:  () =&gt; &lt;div&gt;L&lt;/div&gt;,
                            },
                            fields: [
                                {name: 'topic',
                                type: "reference",
                                title: "Reference",
                                to: [
                                    {type: 'topic'},
                                ]
                            }
                            ]
                        },
                        {
                            name: "termLink",
                            type: "object",
                            title: "Term Link",
                            blockEditor: {
                                icon:  () =&gt; &lt;div&gt;B&lt;/div&gt;,
                            },
                            fields: [
                                {name: 'term',
                                type: "reference",
                                to: [
                                    {type: 'term'},
                                ]
                            }
                            ]
                        },
                            {
                            name: "link",
                            type: "object",
                            title: "URL",
                            blockEditor: {
                                icon:  () =&gt; &lt;div&gt;🌍&lt;/div&gt;,
                            },
                            fields: [
                              {
                                title: "URL",
                                name: "href",
                                type: "url",
                              },
                              {
                                title: "Open in a new window",
                                name: "blank",
                                type: "boolean",
                              },
                            ],
                          },
                    ],
Any Idea about where to look? Thanks for the help!
Jun 28, 2022, 8:04 PM
Also tried to disable all chrome extension. Tried a different browser (Edge) – still the same.
Jun 28, 2022, 9:11 PM
Hey
user M
! Unfortunately, I'm unable to replicate this. What version of the Studio are you running? Are there any errors in the console when you click on the edit button?
Jun 29, 2022, 4:55 PM
Hello, I run the latest version (will find exactly). and I see no errors 😕
Jun 29, 2022, 4:56 PM
ooookay, I got it 😄 What happened (maybe it will help others)?1. I started with one type of internal link call 
internalLink
.2. I change the name of it to 
toolLink
and added two other types – 
termLink
and 
topicLink
. Then the glitches started (no errors anywhere).3. Today, when I was looking into JSON in Inspect view, I spotted the original 
internalLink
in related 
markDefs
.4. I cut the raw text from Block content, saved the post, pasted the raw content back and successfully added the link. Now the 
_types
are correct.So it seems like the text preserved the original span with 
internalLink
type. When I tried to add another link to the same text, it couldn’t work because the original 
_type
internalLink
did not exist anymore.
user M
is there something on the technical side I should do in differently? My project is still very early in the development but I also work simultaneously on the content. Not the optimal way, I know 😉
Thank you.
Jun 29, 2022, 8:39 PM
Thanks for outlining your steps for a fix here. It sounds like the 
internalLink
mark existed in the data but no longer in your schema, so the PTE's brain got a bit fried trying to display it. I would have thought that the Studio would have thrown an error when it came across a block that wasn't defined in the schema, though 🤔 .
Jul 1, 2022, 5:04 PM
Yes, this would be nice. Thanks!
Jul 3, 2022, 8:20 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.