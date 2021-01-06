Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Get more help on our Slack

Best advice on Slack for passing down full url with GraphQL?

4 replies
Last updated: Jan 6, 2021

I did some searching of Slack and didn't find what I was looking for. Is it possible to generate an entire URL from the url schema? Say I want a user to put in their Twitter handle, is it possible to pass down the entire https://twitter.com/TheirHandle from Sanity or does it make more sense to do the concatenation in Gatsby and just pass the handle? Cheers.

Jan 6, 2021, 6:52 PM

Hey

user F
- you can do that in the GROQ query, concatenating strings works pretty much like in JS:
*[_type=="doc"] {
  "twitterUrl": "<https://twitter.com>" + handleField
}

Jan 6, 2021, 8:07 PM

Thanks for the reply

user C
. I really appreciate your time. Groq is new to me. I am using node to query Sanity via graphql. I am trying to see how GROQ fits into that flow.

Jan 6, 2021, 8:44 PM

Speaking from experience, I would bet that once you really get in to GROQ, youll ditch graphql completely (at least on Sanity projects) 🙂 It’s really powerful and I feel like it provides a more “natural” way of writing queries, making it easy to learn.

Jan 6, 2021, 8:57 PM

Thanks for the advice. I will look more into it.

Jan 6, 2021, 9:08 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Related topics

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothing4Sep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...4Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?5Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...8Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?5Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for me11Jan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...4Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...4Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...21Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...4Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Orderable Document List
Tool
15

Featured
Official

Drag-and-drop Document Ordering without leaving the Editing surface

Simeon Griggs

Jamstack Explorers
Made with Sanity
6

Featured

Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem