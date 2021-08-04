Hi everyone, I am trying a relatively easy query but can't make it work. There is a table that has some rows, within each row there are a number of cells, and within each cell there are some values. The schema is something like this:



{ name: 'table', fields: [ name: 'tableTemplate', type: 'object', fields: [ name: 'rows', type: 'array', .... ] ]

query MyQuery { lessons: allLesson { tables { tableTemplate { rows { cells { values } } } } } }

*[_type == "lesson"]{ "data": tables[].tableTemplate.rows[].cells[].values }

rows[]

*[_type == "lesson"]{ "data": tables[].tableTemplate.rows[] }

.cells[]

The GraphQL query (that works), is this:The GROQ query I am trying and fails is this:This works when I stop at the, like so:But when I addthey have none of it.Anyone any suggestions on what I am doing wrong?Thanks