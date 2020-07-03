Skip to content
GraphQL Query Return Posts in Production

Last updated: Jul 3, 2020

Ever had a GraphQL query return posts in dev and be empty in production...? New weird one today.

Jul 2, 2020, 4:01 PM

using watchMode and overlayDrafts in dev environment could do that (if you had posts drafted but not published)

Jul 2, 2020, 8:59 PM

Hmm. The same posts appear elsewhere on the site. But they just won’t render in this one page type.

Jul 2, 2020, 9:08 PM

Update: For some reason 

filter
in my GraphQL was returning empty on Netlify’s build, but not locally, in gatsby build, or gatsby dev, or with netlify dev. Weird!
Had to just query everything and filter out from the results manually.

Jul 3, 2020, 6:37 AM

