GraphQL / Vision Question: I deleted 2 documents. They no longer show in Vision or in studio, but they are still showing in GraphQL and causing a node error. I tired deploying...

16 replies
Last updated: Jun 5, 2020

GraphQL / Vision Question:
I deleted 2 documents. They no longer show in Vision or in studio, but they are still showing in GraphQL and causing a node error. I tired deploying GraphQL from sanity and they still show up when I run GraphQL via GatsbyJS. Thanks in advance!!!

Jun 5, 2020, 7:42 PM

boring guess: restart dev server 🙂

Jun 5, 2020, 7:45 PM

That would have been awesome…

Jun 5, 2020, 7:46 PM

I gave that a few shots, deleted cache, still shows those two docs.

Jun 5, 2020, 7:47 PM

"data": {

"allSanityLife": {

"nodes": [

{

"title": null,

"slug": null,

"id": "ed8ffc77-29b9-551f-94bc-e48b1e705888"

},

{

"title": "t",

"slug": null,

"id": "930970a4-1036-51cb-8899-05980a359ac8"

},

Jun 5, 2020, 7:47 PM

can i see the error?

Jun 5, 2020, 7:48 PM

it’s a .map error in node_modules.

TypeError: Cannot read property 'map' of undefined

Jun 5, 2020, 7:49 PM

it’s looking for the slug and there isn’t one for these two deleted posts.

Jun 5, 2020, 7:49 PM

I also curled the dataset for the project and the posts aren’t in sanity either.

Jun 5, 2020, 7:50 PM

Try running 

gatsby clean

Jun 5, 2020, 7:50 PM

Oh, just saw you said you deleted the cache 😕 Weird, gatsby clean usually does fix this

Jun 5, 2020, 7:50 PM

Thanks Espen. I give that a go more often than I care to admin:)

Jun 5, 2020, 7:51 PM

allSanityConfigDoc(
        filter: { slug: { current: { ne: null } } }
      ) {
        edges {
          node {
            slug {
              current
            }
            _id
          }
        }
      }
you could add a filter to the graphql query in gatsby-node.js

Jun 5, 2020, 7:51 PM

That’s a good idea.

Jun 5, 2020, 7:52 PM

And they are gone enough. Thanks a TON to both of you!👍

Jun 5, 2020, 7:54 PM

always good to have that filter 🙂

Jun 5, 2020, 7:54 PM

oh it’s going everywhere.

Jun 5, 2020, 7:55 PM

