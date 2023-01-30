*[_type == 'press' && references(*[_type == 'pressFeatured' && featured[]._ref != ^.id])]

hey, hoping someone can give me a hand with something that i feel should be really simple but I just cant get it to work! I have a type called 'press' and then a type called 'pressFeatured' which has an array within it of references to press items.I want to do a groq query to get back all the press items not including the ones in this featured array. I have tried this:but it just returns all of the press articles, including the featured one! Anyone got any ideas?