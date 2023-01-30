Skip to content
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in Sanity

15 replies
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
hey, hoping someone can give me a hand with something that i feel should be really simple but I just cant get it to work!I have a type called 'press' and then a type called 'pressFeatured' which has an array within it of references to press items.
I want to do a groq query to get back all the press items not including the ones in this featured array. I have tried this:

*[_type == 'press' &amp;&amp; references(*[_type == 'pressFeatured' &amp;&amp; featured[]._ref != ^.id])]
but it just returns all of the press articles, including the featured one! Anyone got any ideas?
Jan 25, 2023, 11:34 AM
I think you want 
!(^.id in featured[].ref])
Jan 25, 2023, 12:56 PM
Hey
user L
, thanks for getting back to me! I've just tried 
*[_type == 'press' &amp;&amp; references(*[_type == 'pressFeatured' &amp;&amp; !(^.id in featured[].ref)])]
but it returns no results? Am I missing something?
Jan 25, 2023, 1:06 PM
Hm, I had a typo, you need 
_ref
. But that might not be why.
Jan 25, 2023, 2:00 PM
ah sorry, I completely missed that 🤦 
*[_type == 'press' &amp;&amp; references(*[_type == 'pressFeatured' &amp;&amp; !(^._id in featured[]._ref)])]
added the underscores to if and ref, but still no results when I'm expecting 154
Jan 25, 2023, 3:17 PM
Hm, I’m not sure, then. If you give me your project ID and dataset name, I can test myself.
Jan 25, 2023, 3:58 PM
Course, I'll dm you
Jan 25, 2023, 4:09 PM
Do you have an example of a document of type 
press
that references a 
pressFeatured
document?
Jan 25, 2023, 8:36 PM
No sorry its the other way round, so pressFeatured references press documents
Jan 26, 2023, 2:18 PM
references()
works on the document you are filtering. So your query above means “where type is ‘press’ and it references some other documents”.
Jan 26, 2023, 2:20 PM
I’m not sure what you want, then, given your correction. What do this mean:
I want to do a groq query to get back all the press items not including the ones in this featured array.
Jan 26, 2023, 2:21 PM
Is there more than one 
pressFeatured
document?
Jan 26, 2023, 2:21 PM
Sorry, I must of explained it badly! So I am trying to get back an array of 
_type == 'press'
without any that are listed as featured in the document 
pressFeatured.
There is only one document called 
pressFeatured
with the array of featured items within it, and there will only ever be 1 of these documents.
Jan 26, 2023, 2:33 PM
Ok, then I think you want to something like:
*[_type == 'press' &amp;&amp; _id not in *[_type == 'pressFeatured'][0].featured[]._ref]
Jan 26, 2023, 2:34 PM
That gave me this error, but I changed it round to be 
*[_type == 'press' &amp;&amp; !(_id in *[_type == 'pressFeatured'][0].featured[]._ref)]
and it worked perfectly! thank you!
Jan 30, 2023, 11:01 AM
D’oh, I’ve been doing too much SQL lately. Yes, that’s it. 👍
Jan 30, 2023, 1:07 PM

