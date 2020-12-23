Pricing update: Free users
Hello Team, does Sanity CLI copy command depends on user role / project settings or something? It is appearing in terminal for one project and doesn’t appear for other.

8 replies
Last updated: Dec 23, 2020

Dec 23, 2020, 1:36 PM

Hi Lokesh, what's the command in this case? Are you running it inside each project's studio root folder?

Dec 23, 2020, 1:54 PM

Yes Peter. I am running the command in each project folder.

Dec 23, 2020, 1:54 PM

Then i do 

sanity help dataset
and it doesn’t show 
copy
command in the list.

Dec 23, 2020, 1:56 PM

Could be that the two projects are not both on an Enterprise plan in this case, as it's an Enterprise feature. Or one of them might be on an older studio version. I'd be happy to compare if you could DM me the project IDs.

Dec 23, 2020, 1:58 PM

To my surprise, both are on Enterprise plan. Let me DM you.

Dec 23, 2020, 1:59 PM

I'll mark this as resolved but do let us know if you run into any other issues Lokesh 🙂

Dec 23, 2020, 3:35 PM

Sure Peter. Thanks for help.

Dec 23, 2020, 3:35 PM

