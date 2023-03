*[ _type == "seat" && $show in locks[].show // Cannot figure out the syntax to do this: && count([dateTime(locks[].lockTime) > dateTime(now() - 60*5)]) > 0 ]._id

Hey everyone, I'm trying to do some simple sub-array filtering but I can't figure out the right syntax for the life of me.The context is a ticket booking system - I need to return seats that have had a "lock" from the front-end placed on them within the past 5 minutes.The structure of the seat data looks like the attached image. There's an array of locks, and each lock has the id of the show that it's being booked for and the time it was locked. (Didn't make the shows references because this will never be interacted with by an end-user. The field will be hidden.)I can get a list of locks for the show id that I want, but filtering those locks by the current time isn't quite working. I just can't get the right syntax to return only the IDs with locks less than 5 minutes old.Thanks for the help!