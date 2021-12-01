Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Help with unhandled error in Ecommerce starter studio

2 replies
Last updated: Dec 1, 2021
Hello, I wonder if anyone could please help me.I seem to have broken my studio with an ‘unhandled error’:

@/static/js/app.bundle.js:224094:23
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:2765:61
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:24355:57
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:103584:45
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:102020:38
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:12928:64
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:226102:59
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:201687:33
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:201645:42
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:201554:42
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:59304:22
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:95975:55
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:95802:57
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:180795:64
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:53800:55
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:127961:61
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
fn@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:39
@/static/js/app.bundle.js:127940:37
__webpack_require__@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:34
webpackJsonpCallback@/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:26:42
global code@/static/js/app.bundle.js:1:13
I’m working with the Ecommerce starter studio. I think I just deleted the vendor.js file though I wasn’t expecting it to be a problem. Any help would be greatly appreciated! Thank you!
Slane
Dec 1, 2021, 9:01 PM
Thank you for replying. You really helped me! I’m new to dev and I still forget the obvious of looking in the console. I got so caught up in the text editor. Again, thank you.
Dec 1, 2021, 11:13 PM
We've all been there, my friend! Glad you got it sorted out!
Dec 1, 2021, 11:22 PM

