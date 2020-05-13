Pricing update: Free users
Last updated: May 13, 2020

Hey! I decided to try and use GROQ in my svelte project and have hit a roadblock. I don’t understand how to correctly query for an unknown referenced document.
I’m successfully querying blocks that use references (-&gt;) but I’m trying to do the same for a mark / link. If I console log the link currently it is only fetching

{_key: "452dec4de1a3", _ref: "29e3b314-6983-46ce-8c3e-1d968ab74d22", _type: "linkInternal"}

May 12, 2020, 7:09 PM

Oh and my query:

* [_type == "post"
&amp;&amp; route.slug.current == $post_slug
&amp;&amp; taxonomy.category-&gt;.route.slug.current == $category_slug
][0]{
...,
richcontent[]{
		...,

		_type == 'embedBook' =&gt; {
			...,
			book-&gt;
		},
		_type == 'embedPattern' =&gt; {
			...,
			pattern-&gt;
		},
		_type == 'embedPost' =&gt; {
			...,
			post-&gt;
		},
		_type == 'embedProfile' =&gt; {
			...,
			list[]-&gt;
		}
	}
}

May 12, 2020, 7:11 PM

May 12, 2020, 9:42 PM

Thank you! After a bit of tweaking I think I got it working. This helped.

May 13, 2020, 12:53 AM

