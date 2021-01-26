Pricing update: Free users
3 replies
Last updated: Jan 26, 2021

Hi all – I have a question about Sanity Desk Configuration and image thumbnail previews. I want to make the first item in an array of images = the thumbnail preview of the page. Is this something I can configure?(these other images are populating from a ‘MainImage’ field that I’m trying to phase out.)

Jan 26, 2021, 3:58 PM

Hey Joe – sure is – just use 

images.0
in your 
select

Jan 26, 2021, 4:03 PM

Thank you!!!

Jan 26, 2021, 4:03 PM

No worries 🙂 Its the first thing that caught me out!

Jan 26, 2021, 4:04 PM

