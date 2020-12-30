Pricing update: Free users
Last updated: Dec 30, 2020

Hi all 🙂 Does anyone know if i can hide certain fields from the API? or some workaround for this?

Dec 29, 2020, 2:12 PM

You can currently only hide fields in the Studio with the 

hidden
value, but this won’t hide it in the API as you already know. Feel free to create a feature request or this here tho 👍 https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues

Dec 30, 2020, 8:55 AM

