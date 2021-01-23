Pricing update: Free users
Hi guys, is it normal that I can't whitelist a chrome extension to avoid CORS when calling the sanity client?

3 replies
Last updated: Jan 23, 2021

Jan 22, 2021, 10:10 PM

is there a way to manually set CORS?

Jan 23, 2021, 2:48 PM

ehm, I fixed it by bypassing the UI error validation... this should be a legit usecase.

Jan 23, 2021, 3:02 PM

Thanks for reporting! I've sent a pull request to improve the validation in the new management console preview 🙂

Jan 23, 2021, 9:38 PM

