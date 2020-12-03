You can return an promise to the filter option, so you can do something like this:



import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client' export default { name: 'post', title: 'post', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string' }, { name: 'relatedPost', title: 'Related post', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'post' }] }, { name: 'author', title: 'Author', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'author' }], options: { filter: async ({ document }) => { // Get the author name from the related post reference const { name } = await client.fetch(`//groq *[_id == $id]{"name": author->name} `, {id: document._id} ) // Filter the results with only authors that don't // have the same name as the one in the related post return { filter: `//groq *[_type == "author" && name != $name] `, params: { name } } } } } ] }

The example is a bit silly, but hopefully you get the gist. Note that the results in the field isn't real-time here, so if someone published a new document while you see the results, it won't come up before you start searching again.