Hi! I know a client who wants to use Sanity, but they struggle to find companies bigger than 1-2 people who can deliver for them. Is there an overview of tech companies/consultancies...

6 replies
Last updated: Jan 6, 2021

Hi! I know a client who wants to use Sanity, but they struggle to find companies bigger than 1-2 people who can deliver for them. Is there an overview of tech companies/consultancies who are using Sanity in Scandinavia?

Jan 6, 2021, 12:43 PM

I think maybe

user H
can help you out with this 🙂

Jan 6, 2021, 12:56 PM

Jan 6, 2021, 12:56 PM

I would recommend checking with Knowit 🙂 (NB: I work there myself)

Jan 6, 2021, 1:02 PM

They're definitively bigger than a 2 person shop 😄

Jan 6, 2021, 1:06 PM

Haha yeah! Great. Any others? The reason my client is looking for medium+ sized companies is because of support and availability on short notice

Jan 6, 2021, 1:11 PM

Hi Anders - we have a long list of agencies we work with in Norway and Scandinavia. I'll send you a DM now so we can find out which ones would be best for your client 👍

Jan 6, 2021, 1:12 PM

