In a GROQ query, how do I inline an array of references? I have this field:





{ title: "Products", name: "products", type: "array", of: [{ type: "reference", to: [{type: "product"}] }] }

products

[{_key: "546c20518da0", _ref: "d415d183-444d-48c3-85c6-59c8e1151d24", _type: "reference"}]

products->

products->{title}

And if I includein the projection I get this back:If I includein the projection, I get nothing, same with