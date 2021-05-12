The problem with that flow is that I need to create the schema in the process of creating the project. I figured the content API is unrelated, but most of these providers also have some kind of "account management" API, which I thought may have been the place to do this, but seems not.

I can explore creating a starter, but that's really not what I intended for this tool I am making; it's geared towards helping newer developers get started hosting their Minecraft mod content on a well-formatted site template. Since they are new developers, I'm trying to not have them get "too tied into" any one provider.



In other words, I don't want them to have to become "Sanity experts" just to moderate their site content (though I would like for them to customize later once they are more comfortable). The application I'm making is a standalone CLI that can hypothetically link into

any CMS provider; I'm just at the junction where I need to decide which CMS providers I should support.

It's starting to sound like the solution for Sanity would be a highly-customized approach that would only be applicable for Sanity - is that the case?

