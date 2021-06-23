Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Avoid Exposing the Backend on Netlify

4 replies
Last updated: Jun 23, 2021

If the studio directory is a sibling to your front end, you can specify the base directory in Netlify settings. If the studio directory is a child (i.e., it’s contained inside your front end directory), I imagine you could add it to .gitignore but you’d need to make sure the scripts in your package.json aren’t looking for it. My suggestion would be to see what the 

build
script is running in package.json. You can either add a script that only builds your front end and then tell Netlify to run that, or you could edit the build script.

Jun 22, 2021, 4:04 AM

user Y

I see. So, you the Front End or the "client" is a child directory inside the studio directory.

Your Build process is picking up the outermost 
package.json
which in this case is Studio's 
package.json
and not your Front End's.
In order to ensure that the hosting provider (Netlify) in this case starts the correct build process, you need to specify the project's root, as suggested above by
user A
.
Here is a link on how to do so:
https://docs.netlify.com/configure-builds/get-started/#basic-build-settings
(Check the Base directory option).

Also, may I please request the structure of the 
client
. (I want to confirm whether or not they have separate 
package.json
or not.) If not then, it is possible that all the libraries required by your "client" may have been listed as a dependency in the root 
package.json
(The one that is actually meant for the Studio).
By the way, for better separation, I believe you should extract the client and the studio to a common parent (following a 
monorepo
pattern) or separate repositories entirely and you should do this as soon as possible.

Jun 22, 2021, 10:46 AM

user Y

I see. So, you the Front End or the "client" is a child directory inside the studio directory.

Your Build process is picking up the outermost 
package.json
which in this case is Studio's 
package.json
and not your Front End's.
In order to ensure that the hosting provider (Netlify) in this case starts the correct build process, you need to specify the project's root, as suggested above by
user A
.
Here is a link on how to do so:
https://docs.netlify.com/configure-builds/get-started/#basic-build-settings
(Check the Base directory option).

Also, may I please request the structure of the 
client
. (I want to confirm whether or not they have separate 
package.json
or not.) If not then, it is possible that all the libraries required by your "client" may have been listed as a dependency in the root 
package.json
(The one that is actually meant for the Studio).
By the way, for better separation, I believe you should extract the client and the studio to a common parent (following a 
monorepo
pattern) or separate repositories entirely and you should do this as soon as possible.

Jun 22, 2021, 10:46 AM

I see.
Well, yeah, so incorrect build process is being started.

You may now change the project's root using Netlify's settings.

Jun 22, 2021, 2:41 PM

I could be wrong, but if Netlify’s NODE_ENV is set to production, devDependencies will not be installed. The build log is referring to tailwindcss but it’s a devDependency in your package.json. I wonder if you were to set it as a dependency if this would work.

Jun 23, 2021, 3:10 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.