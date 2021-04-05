How to Change your API Version in Vision & Filter Documents without Duplicating
Last updated: Apr 5, 2021
Y
Hi all! Just started learning GROQ. And I can’t wrap my head around why:• This doesn’t work. Results in
{ ... } selector). Results in
"result":*{}*
• And this does (difference in
{ 'developments_referenced_by_articles': *[ _type == 'development' && count( *[_type == 'article' && references(^._id)] ) > 0 ] }
{ ... } selector). Results in
"result":{"developments_referenced_by_articles" : [...] }
{ 'developments_referenced_by_articles': *[ _type == 'development' && count( *[_type == 'article' && references(^._id)] ) > 0 ]{...} }
Apr 2, 2021, 3:46 PM
Y
Just discovered, that I can’t reproduce it on vX API.Present on v1 & v2020-03-15
Apr 2, 2021, 3:52 PM
Y
user AI’m new here. Does that 🎫 reaction means that I should file an issue? 🙂
Apr 2, 2021, 3:56 PM
G
Welcome! 🙂 It just puts it into Sanity’s ticketing system.
There were a number of consistency improvements made with the newly released versioned GROQ API. I’m able to get a copy of your query working on vX and v2021-03-25 but not the old v1.
Apr 2, 2021, 3:58 PM
G
Hmm… just like you, the query works in v1 when adding the projection with three dots.
Apr 2, 2021, 3:59 PM
Y
So that means I’m using old GROQ API (v1). Is it configurable somewhere? Or is it bound to Studio version?
Apr 2, 2021, 4:00 PM
G
If you’re on v2.7.0 or newer of the Sanity CLI, you should be able to change your API version in Vision. You can check with
sanity versionsfrom the command line.
Apr 2, 2021, 4:03 PM
Y
Also, discovered this one while trying to get
My current query:
countof all documents (development) referenced by other documents (article) & list of paginated
developments(hence
$firstIndex&
$lastIndex)But ended up duplicating developments filtering. Is there a way not to duplicate it?
{ 'count': count( *[ _type == 'development' && count( *[_type == 'article' && references(^._id)] ) > 0 ]{} ), 'developments': *[ _type == 'development' && count( *[_type == 'article' && references(^._id)] ) > 0 ][$firstIndex..$lastIndex] { title, slug } }
Apr 2, 2021, 4:04 PM
Y
If you’re on v2.7.0 or newer of the Sanity CLI …Yeah, my options are (top -> bottom) v1, vX, v2020-03-15.Version drop-down from Vision affects whole proj?
Coz, I’m also using that query on my front-end, should there be a different config for runtime?
Apr 2, 2021, 4:07 PM
G
The dropdown in Vision will only affect your query right there in Vision. To select your API version in your code, you’ll configure your Sanity client using the apiVersion property.
Apr 2, 2021, 4:09 PM
G
Ended up duplicating developments filtering. Is there a way not to duplicate it?I wouldn’t call the solution below elegant but it gets rid of the duplication (and I think it’ll work). There may be a better way but I’ll post this anyway in case you want to work at it in the meantime:
{ 'development': *[_type == 'development' && count(*[_type == 'article' && references(^._id)]) > 0][$firstIndex..$lastIndex] { title, slug, }, } | { 'development': development, 'count': count(development) }
Apr 2, 2021, 6:12 PM
Y
Neat!So this way we can kinda declare const variables inside queries.
Apr 5, 2021, 1:12 PM
