Hello all, is there a concept of creating a link between items in the same document? I’m currently trying to work out the best approach for a citations module. My initial thinking was to have an array type where I can populate an array of citation objects on a document. Then I’d need to “link” to each of these citations inside a block editor. But I’m thinking this may not be possible and I’ll have to go for a more global approach for the list of citations and create a new document type for those and link via reference in the block editor instead (similar to internal link examples).I’ve seen this example:But I’m not sure that’s quite the approach I want to take. I may have many “block” modules on a page each of which could have citations, plus the above also doesn’t address being able to link to the same citation without entering it twice and creating duplication in the listing.