How to Decouple the Kitchen Sink Starter from Netlify

7 replies
Last updated: Feb 9, 2021

Hi everyone! I’m doing my first CMS project (website with a blog) and the choice is Sanity. I started with a clean admin panel but quickly realized that I’d need to code ALL of the typical CMS functionality from scratch so I decided to install Sanity Kitchen Sink Studio. The Kitchen Sink has most of the features I’d need (if not more) but I want to use ONLY the studio part and I want it to be deployed on Sanity like when you start the typical sanity project and just “sanity deploy”, instead of current Netlify deployment. For front end I will use Nuxt which is going to be deployed on Digital Ocean. Is there a good clean way to separate the Kitchen Sink Studio from its Netlify deployment and use “sanity deploy” instead? The “hacky” way of doing this, if at all possible, seems to be just copying the files of the kitchen sink studio that I need and putting them into a regular clean sanity project. Any advice on this would be greatly appreciated!

Feb 9, 2021, 11:34 AM

Hi Goran, thanks for choosing Sanity! I think your "hacky" way is a good approach to keeping just the parts of the Kitchen Sink starter that you think are relevant to your (new) project, and leave out the rest.
The alternative would be to do this the other way around: get rid of the monorepo setup, so only keep the starter's /studio folder and work from there. This includes taking out the Netlify build widget from 

dashboardConfig.js
for example.

Feb 9, 2021, 12:12 PM

Feb 9, 2021, 12:12 PM

Thank you for your reply Peter! I tried testing if I can just go into studio folder from my terminal and use “sanity start” there as I would do in a clean sanity project but I got the: Error: “start” is not available outside of a Sanity project context.Run the command again within a Sanity project directory, where “@sanity/core”
is installed as a dependency.

Feb 9, 2021, 12:15 PM

This is way I was leaning more towards copying the files I think necessary to my existing Sanity project.

Feb 9, 2021, 12:16 PM

Could you run 

npm install
in your studio folder before trying 
sanity start
once more?

Feb 9, 2021, 12:28 PM

It worked like a charm, I forgot to run it after cloning the Kitchen Sink Repo 😄 Now the sanity start and sanity deploy commands work as expected. Thank you very much Peter, have a pleasant day!

Feb 9, 2021, 12:44 PM

Awesome, thanks for confirming 🙂 Have a good one too!

Feb 9, 2021, 12:49 PM

