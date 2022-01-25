initialValue

Hi! Been getting back into Sanity now with some new features to develop, I'm stuck trying to define afor a field based on the current route. Is there any sane way of getting the current route values from anfunction, other than parsingmanually? The case is mygroups a type of document based on thethey belong to. Which means when I create a new document in a specificdocument group I want the document to have thereference field prefilled. Example of a route:in whichis thewhich I want to retrieve. Hope this makes sense, somehow!