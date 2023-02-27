How to display reference fields in Portable Text in GraphQL/Gatsby

Thanks for the reply. I can see the arrays of info from Portable Text when I look at it in GraphQL. However, even though I have created a component for the reference and loaded it into a serializer component the system only returns an empty <p> tag where the reference is supposed to be. I have a filed named ‘title’ and am trying to get it to display in the reference component via value.title.

Any thoughts? I’m certain it is something I am doing incorrectly, but I can’t find the right help document demonstrating how to display fields of a reference in portable text.

