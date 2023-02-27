How to display reference fields in Portable Text in GraphQL/Gatsby
9 replies
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
M
I am trying to figure out how to join references in GraphQL / Gatsby. I see info related to GROQ here: https://www.sanity.io/docs/presenting-block-text#7ec986a925bc . But I can’t locate how to render reference fields in Portable Text. And BTW, I am still using Studio v2. Thanks for any help / insight you can provide!
Feb 15, 2023, 11:20 PM
R
The nice thing about the Gatsby source plugin is that you can automatically automatically resolve references to a specified depth on a
_rawfield. There’s more on that here .
Feb 16, 2023, 12:02 AM
M
Thanks for the reply. I can see the arrays of info from Portable Text when I look at it in GraphQL. However, even though I have created a component for the reference and loaded it into a serializer component the system only returns an empty <p> tag where the reference is supposed to be. I have a filed named ‘title’ and am trying to get it to display in the reference component via value.title.
Any thoughts? I’m certain it is something I am doing incorrectly, but I can’t find the right help document demonstrating how to display fields of a reference in portable text.
Any thoughts? I’m certain it is something I am doing incorrectly, but I can’t find the right help document demonstrating how to display fields of a reference in portable text.
Feb 16, 2023, 10:36 PM
R
Can you share your code?
Feb 17, 2023, 4:48 PM
M
This is the Gatsby Component
import React from 'react'
import {GatsbyImage} from 'gatsby-plugin-image'
import {getGatsbyImageData} from 'gatsby-source-sanity'
const Submission = ({ value }) => {
const sanityConfig = {projectId: process.env.SANITY_PROJECT_ID, dataset: process.env.SANITY_DATASET}
const imageAssetId = value.ledeImage.asset._id
const imageData = getGatsbyImageData(imageAssetId, {width: 1024, placehomder: "blurred"}, sanityConfig)
const imageAlt = value.alt ? value.alt : 'an image'
return (
<section>
<h5>{value.title}</h5>
<GatsbyImage image={imageData} alt={imageAlt} />
</section>
)
}
export default Submission
Feb 17, 2023, 7:23 PM
M
This is my Gatsby serializer component:
import React from 'react'
import ImageComponent from "./image"
import Quote from "./quote"
import Submission from './submission'
const Serializers = {
types: {
promptImage: ImageComponent,
quote: Quote,
submission: Submission,
},
marks: {
link: ({children, value}) => {
const rel = !value.href.startsWith('/') ? 'noreferrer noopener' : undefined
return (
<a href={value.href} rel={rel}>
{children}
</a>
)
},
},
};
export default Serializers
Feb 17, 2023, 7:24 PM
M
And this is my rich text schema in Sanity:
export default {
name: ‘richText’,
title: ‘Text’,
type: ‘array’,
of: [
{
type: ‘block’,
},
{
type: ‘quote’,
},
{
name: ‘reference’,
type: ‘reference’,
title: ‘Submission’,
to: [
{ type: ‘submission’ },
]
},
],
}
Feb 21, 2023, 1:43 AM
M
I'm still stuck with this issue and unable to move ahead with Sanity development / implementation. Does anyone have insight in how to to display reference fields in portable text?
Feb 27, 2023, 1:07 PM
R
How are you querying here? Are you using the
resolveReferencesoption?
Feb 27, 2023, 5:08 PM
M
Yes
_rawPromptText(resolveReferences: {maxDepth: 5})
Feb 27, 2023, 9:00 PM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.