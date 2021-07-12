Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to find pages that use a specific file in the backup (assets folder) in Sanity.io

6 replies
Last updated: Jul 12, 2021
Hi! If I found a big file in the backup (assets folder), is there a quick way to understand what pages use it?
Jul 7, 2021, 12:54 PM
Here’s one that will find your five largest (by file size) image assets and return the documents that reference them:

*[_type == 'sanity.imageAsset'] | order(size desc) {
  'references': *[references(^._id)],
  size,
  _id,
}[0...5]
Here’s the same, but only returning those assets that aren’t referenced:


*[_type == 'sanity.imageAsset'] | order(size desc) {
  'references': *[references(^._id)],
  size,
  _id,
}[count(references) == 0][0...5]
Jul 7, 2021, 5:39 PM
user A
thank you! I've tried to install https://www.sanity.io/plugins/vision to allow customer running groq queries in the admin panel and now get the error when start studio:

Uncaught error
_client.default.withConfig is not a function

Stack:

TypeError: 
    at Object.&lt;anonymous&gt; (<http://localhost:3333/admin/static/js/app.bundle.js:256518:30>)
    at __webpack_require__ (<http://localhost:3333/admin/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:30>)
    at fn (<http://localhost:3333/admin/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:20>)
    at Object.&lt;anonymous&gt; (<http://localhost:3333/admin/static/js/app.bundle.js:256462:44>)
    at __webpack_require__ (<http://localhost:3333/admin/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:30>)
    at fn (<http://localhost:3333/admin/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:20>)
    at Object.&lt;anonymous&gt; (<http://localhost:3333/admin/static/js/app.bundle.js:76925:3>)
    at __webpack_require__ (<http://localhost:3333/admin/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:30>)
    at fn (<http://localhost:3333/admin/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:20>)
    at Object.&lt;anonymous&gt; (<http://localhost:3333/admin/static/js/app.bundle.js:98143:36>)
Jul 8, 2021, 9:11 AM
That error seems to creep up now and again. It could be due to a plugin version mismatch, in which case running 
sanity upgrade
might fix it. If not, you could try deleting 
node_modules
and then running 
sanity install
.
Jul 8, 2021, 6:45 PM
user A
thank you, sanity update helped 🙂
Jul 12, 2021, 11:33 AM
user A
thank you, sanity update helped 🙂
Jul 12, 2021, 11:33 AM
Great!
Jul 12, 2021, 2:13 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
I've noticed I can add a preview to an image type but it only pulls data from the settings field name in the fields[] within...Jan 27, 2021
Does anybody know how to show image caption in the BlockContent?Nov 17, 2020
Does anyone know if its possible to have PDFs within an app that be delivered through Sanity that can be secured in this...Sep 21, 2020
Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?Apr 18, 2020
How to Create a Download URL For FilesSep 5, 2020
How to Delete All Assets That Aren't Used After DevelopmentSep 27, 2021
.Env.Local File Configuration not working with Next.js ApplicationJul 9, 2021
How to Download File Assets by Filename Instead of Project IDFeb 19, 2022
Is it Possible to Have Image Assets As a List Item in the Desk Structure?Apr 27, 2020
How to Fetch All Images References in a GROQ RequestMay 5, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.