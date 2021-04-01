Hey guys, got a question. I have an array which has references to different types of documents; for example, there’s a
array which contains references to different types of posts such as
merchPost
,
classPost
,
announcementPost
, etc. I want to query for this
array, and then follow the references for each of the elements so that I can get expanded content for all these different types of posts. The issue I’m having trouble figuring out is how can I format each type of reference individually? For example, this query gives me the following output:
