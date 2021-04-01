Hey guys, got a question.

I have an array which has references to different types of documents; for example, there’s a



Posts

merchPost

classPost

announcementPost

Posts

----- QUERY *[ _type == "collectionFeedPosts" && slug.current == "feed-posts" ][0] { title, "pinnedPosts": pinnedPosts[]-> } ----- RESULT { "pinnedPosts": [ { "_createdAt": "2021-04-01T16:33:37Z", "_id": "aea7a497-7d50-45b4-af77-5f3091e570b7", "_rev": "p5oiLzuoOfR9bp21r2Rtt7", "_type": "merchContentPosts", "_updatedAt": "2021-04-01T16:33:37Z", "body": [{...}], "merchLink": "<http://www.url.com|www.url.com>", "slug": { "_type": "slug", "current": "test-merch-1" }, "title": "test merch 1" }, { "_createdAt": "2021-04-01T16:32:52Z", "_id": "20c66c4c-2ba9-4786-a923-4ccd19958a1a", "_rev": "TDo1Nq1xkiZakmRW4o2VqB", "_type": "mashupClassPosts", "_updatedAt": "2021-04-01T16:32:52Z", "body": [{...}], "slug": { "_type": "slug", "current": "test-class-1" }, "title": "test class 1", "video": {...} }, { "_createdAt": "2021-03-31T22:26:24Z", "_id": "5c723ad4-4ee9-4eeb-9cb5-c96195f9ad92", "_rev": "p5oiLzuoOfR9bp21r1YQuj", "_type": "featureAnnouncementPosts", "_updatedAt": "2021-03-31T22:26:24Z", "launchedOn": "2021-03-31T22:00:00.000Z", "slug": { "_type": "slug", "current": "test-1" }, "title": "test 1" } ], "title": "Feed Posts" }

_type == "featureAnnouncementPosts"

_type == "merchContentPosts"

merchContentPosts

array which contains references to different types of posts such as, etc. I want to query for thisarray, and then follow the references for each of the elements so that I can get expanded content for all these different types of posts. The issue I’m having trouble figuring out is how can I format each type of reference individually?For example, this query gives me the following output:This is just a straight output of all the references being followed. If I want to format references withdifferently than references with(f.e maybeshould have the “slug” under a different key name), how would I go about doing this?Thanks!