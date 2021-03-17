How to get the image asset of each speaker in a Sanity.io array

{

title: "Speakers",

name: "speakers",

type: "array",

of: [

{

name: "speaker",

title: "Speaker",

type: "object",

fields: [

{

name: "name",

title: "Name",

type: "string",

},

{

name: "slug",

title: "Slug",

type: "slug",

options: {

source: "name",

maxLength: 96,

},

},

{

name: "image",

title: "Image",

type: "image",

options: {

hotspot: true,

},

},

{

name: "bio",

title: "Bio",

type: "array",

of: [

{

title: "Block",

type: "block",

styles: [{ title: "Normal", value: "normal" }],

lists: [],

},

],

},

],

preview: {

select: {

title: "name",

media: "image",

},

},

},

],

}

Hi there! , I’m sorry but I couldn’t find this question anywhere but pretty sure has been answered / is on the docs because is a basic one. I’ve an array of ‘speakers’and I want to get the image asset of each one so I can iterate through the array and display it.how would it be ?Thank you in advance