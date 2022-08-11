@sanity/code-input

{ name : 'content', title : 'Content', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), type : 'array', of : [ { title: 'Block', type: 'block', styles: [ { title: 'Paragraph', value: 'normal' }, { title: 'H2', value: 'h2' }, { title: 'H3', value: 'h3' }, { title: 'H4', value: 'h4' }, { title: 'H5', value: 'h5' }, { title: 'H6', value: 'h6' }, { title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote' }, ], marks: { decorators: [ {title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'}, {title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'}, ], }, }, { type: 'code', icon: MdCode, }, ], },

When we’re writing articles with a lot of content and code blocks, Sanity studio (deployed) becomes unresponsive and sometimes we have to wait 3 to 5 minutes for it to become responsive again. We also have to rush to make some changes before the auto save happens, because this seems to be where everything gets really bad. For most of our articles, it’s great and we don’t have anything to worry about, but our longer ones are an absolute nightmare to manage. Does anyone have any optimization tips for the studio? On these articles, all we’re using isand the basic blocks. Sample: