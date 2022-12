πŸ‘‹ Hey all - hoping this is fairly simple ask but it has me confused. I'm working on customising the studio i've put in my logo and adjusted the colours etc.. - The logo size is pushing the navbar container height up (and i'd like to keep the logo at this set size as it looks best) I just want to align the other navbar items (buttons, search etc...) into the middle of the container using align-items: center. It's not obvious how i'd be able to do or override these styles? Help!