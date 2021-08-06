featured

// setBoolean.js /* eslint-disable no-console */ import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client' const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2021-08-05' }) // Adjust the filter and projection as needed const fetchDocuments = () => client.fetch(`*[_type == 'post'][0...100] {_id, _rev}`) const buildPatches = docs => docs.map(doc => ({ id: doc._id, patch: { // Adjust the set object as required set: {featured: false}, ifRevisionID: doc._rev, } })) const createTransaction = patches => patches.reduce((tx, patch) => tx.patch(patch.id, patch.patch), client.transaction()) const commitTransaction = tx => tx.commit() const editNextBatch = async () => { const documents = await fetchDocuments() const patches = buildPatches(documents) if (patches.length === 0) { console.log('No more documents to edit!') return null } console.log( `Editing batch:

%s`, patches.map(patch => `${patch.id} => ${JSON.stringify(patch.patch)}`).join('

') ) const transaction = createTransaction(patches) await commitTransaction(transaction) return editNextBatch() } editNextBatch().catch(err => { console.error(err) process.exit(1) })

Here’s a script that should setto false on all documents that are thetype. Standard disclaimer that this is editing data and cannot be easily rolled back, so you may want to test on a non-production dataset. There are two things to adjust: the filter inand patch.set in `buildPatches`:For some reason this tends to run over and over for me and I can’t figure out why, so you’ll need to kill the process () at some point (if your experience is like mine, you’ll see the same documents being patched with differentvalues). It gets run in the terminal with