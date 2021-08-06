How to pin a document to the top in a GROQ query and retroactively set a value for a field.
12 replies
Last updated: Aug 6, 2021
I
Hi! How would I go about pinning a document to the top in a GROQ query?
For example, I have a bool on a blog post that's labeled "Featured." When it's checked, I want the post to appear the top of the list.
_createdAtfield.
Aug 5, 2021, 8:44 PM
R
Just off the top of my head, could you try using
| order(featured desc)?
Aug 5, 2021, 8:49 PM
R
Ten points to Geoff for having a much more thorough answer!
Aug 5, 2021, 8:51 PM
I
Okay, thank you
user Mand
user A, that worked! Looks like I had to include
defined(featured)for this to work. I didn't think to try that!
Aug 5, 2021, 9:04 PM
G
It has the potential to work without that part of the filter, but if you have even one document where featured is null, that will appear first in your list.
Aug 5, 2021, 9:06 PM
I
Ahh okay, I see. Thanks!
Is there a way to retroactively set a value for a field? I noticed the
docs mention this , but I'm curious to know if there is a secret way to work around that. Bulk edit maybe?
Aug 5, 2021, 9:16 PM
G
Here’s a script that should set
featuredto false on all documents that are the
posttype. Standard disclaimer that this is editing data and cannot be easily rolled back, so you may want to test on a non-production dataset. There are two things to adjust: the filter in
fetchDocumentsand patch.set in `buildPatches`:
For some reason this tends to run over and over for me and I can’t figure out why, so you’ll need to kill the process (
// setBoolean.js /* eslint-disable no-console */ import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client' const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2021-08-05' }) // Adjust the filter and projection as needed const fetchDocuments = () => client.fetch(`*[_type == 'post'][0...100] {_id, _rev}`) const buildPatches = docs => docs.map(doc => ({ id: doc._id, patch: { // Adjust the set object as required set: {featured: false}, ifRevisionID: doc._rev, } })) const createTransaction = patches => patches.reduce((tx, patch) => tx.patch(patch.id, patch.patch), client.transaction()) const commitTransaction = tx => tx.commit() const editNextBatch = async () => { const documents = await fetchDocuments() const patches = buildPatches(documents) if (patches.length === 0) { console.log('No more documents to edit!') return null } console.log( `Editing batch:\n %s`, patches.map(patch => `${patch.id} => ${JSON.stringify(patch.patch)}`).join('\n') ) const transaction = createTransaction(patches) await commitTransaction(transaction) return editNextBatch() } editNextBatch().catch(err => { console.error(err) process.exit(1) })
ctrl-C) at some point (if your experience is like mine, you’ll see the same documents being patched with different
ifRevisionIDvalues). It gets run in the terminal with
sanity exec path/to/setBoolean.js --with-user-token.
Aug 5, 2021, 10:53 PM
I
Oh wow! Thank you so much,
user A! I appreciate the help. I am going to be sure to try this out.
Aug 5, 2021, 10:57 PM
G
You could add
&& !defined(featured)to the filter to only have it handle documents where
featuredis not already set to true or false.
const fetchDocuments = () => client.fetch(`*[_type == 'post' && !defined(featured)][0...100] {_id, _rev}`)
Aug 5, 2021, 10:58 PM
I
Ahh okay, I see.
Aug 5, 2021, 11:03 PM
I
Just wanted to say the script works. Thanks again for the help.
Aug 6, 2021, 4:32 PM
I
G
Glad to hear it. You’re welcome!
Aug 6, 2021, 4:33 PM
