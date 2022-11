As some more follow up

import { studioClient } from "./studioClient" import cq from 'concurrent-queue' import userStore from 'part:@sanity/base/user' // Create a queue to limit the rate at which you write changes to Sanity let queue = cq().limit({ concurrency: 2 }).process(function (task) { return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) { setTimeout(resolve.bind(undefined, task), 1000) }) }) const createUserDocuments = async () => { const allUsers = await studioClient .fetch(`*[_id in path('_.groups.*')].members[@ != 'everyone']`) .then(res => userStore.getUsers(res)) .then(users => users.filter(user => user.isCurrentUser)) for (const user of allUsers){ const doc = { _type: 'person', _id: user.id, name: user.displayName, //other fields you have in your schema } queue(doc).then(async () => { //create the doc via the client studioClient.create(doc) .then(updatedDoc => { console.log(`Hurray, the doc is updated! New document:${updatedDoc._id}`) }) .catch((err) => { console.error('Oh no, the update failed: ', err.message) }) }) } } createUserDocuments() // execute this script by running // $ sanity exec ./path-to-your-script --withUserToken --mock-browser-env

, you would more or less want to hit the endpoint with the data you are looking for, then iterate over the data and then queue up your changes. Then you would define your document fields inside of an object called, then use the client to write those changes.Here is an example of a script that one of my colleagues Racheal put together that although isn’t directly using an external API it is similar in process using theAPI to fetch info, iterate over it then create documents from that info. This should at least give you a working example of what you are asking for:Also, here is a link in our docs to some additional information around creating documents (although vaguely related it is not exactly what you are asking for, it is very helpful for getting a better grasp of how creating documents works and different use cases). with these docs and the examples provided that should get you where you need to go.