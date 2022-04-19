Learning Sanity - going through the docs. I’m looking to build a new CMS for my company strictly to enable marketing teams. Is it possible to query a public API endpoint and pull in metadata into a document? Example; lets say our writers will be writing about SKU #11; i’d like to query our product API and pull in the metadata (name, price, launch date, faculty name, etc) and be able to use those variables inside the content - or pre-render them as default values. Is this possible?