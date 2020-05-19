If they’re now defined as documents, i.e. they already exist when a Studio user wants to insert them as a keyword, then you could go with the above approach to simply let them set a reference to the document. That reference is inline and is an object, but what it refers to can be a document.

If you mean for the Studio user to write a new, non-existing keyword right there in the editor, then this approach won’t work I’m afraid.



In terms of the preview, it lets you define exactly what info is shown inline in the editor - in this case, the referred-to keyword document’s title. Hope that helps clear things up a bit?

🙂