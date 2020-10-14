How to Resolve a Reference in a Custom Validation
Is there a way to resolve a reference in a custom validation?I have an array that can hold two different types of references. I would like to validate that it holds at least on of each type.
Thank you in advanced
🙏
{ name: 'tags', title: 'Tags', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'artist' }, { type: 'category' }], }, ], validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().custom((data) => { /* That is what i get from the data item. But I need to know the type of the reference (artist or category) data [{…}] 0: _key: "b29ee1dbb22a" _ref: "96e38ca0-b075-4777-b8f4-d2d6ca123df0" _type: "reference" */ }), },
Sorry this was lost in the flow here... here's a suggestion:
import { uniq } from 'lodash' ... validation: Rule => Rule.custom(data => { const types = data.map(item => item._type) const uniqTypes = uniq(types) return uniqTypes.length > 1 ? true : 'Must have at least one of each' }),
ah.. right you need the reference...
Yes! Thanks for getting back. I am referring to two different document types
[{ type: 'artist' }, { type: 'category' }]. I want to validate that at least one of each category is in the array. But in the validation, i can not resolve toe reference. Is this even possible?
Something along these lines... (untested)
import { uniq } from 'lodash' import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client' ... validation: Rule => Rule.custom(data => { const referencedIds = data.map(item => item._ref) return client.fetch(`*[_id in $ids]._type`, { ids: referencedIds }) .then(res => { const uniqTypes = uniq(res) return uniqTypes.length > 1 ? true : 'Must have at least one of each' }) }),
Nice! Does the client work out of the box, or do i need to add the credential somewhere?
It's preconfigured
Thanks a lot!
You might have to tweak it, it's just from the top of my head 😄
Sure, but knowing that i can use the client in the schema definitions opens a whole new universe for me 😎
joined the slack channel to find a solution to this same problem, very happy to have found it
