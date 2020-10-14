Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Resolve a Reference in a Custom Validation

10 replies
Last updated: Oct 14, 2020

Is there a way to resolve a reference in a custom validation?I have an array that can hold two different types of references. I would like to validate that it holds at least on of each type.

Thank you in advanced
🙏

{
  name: 'tags',
  title: 'Tags',
  type: 'array',
  of: [
    {
      type: 'reference',
      to: [{ type: 'artist' }, { type: 'category' }],
    },
  ],
  validation: (Rule) =&gt;
    Rule.required().custom((data) =&gt; {
      /*
        That is what i get from the data item. 
        But I need to know the type of the reference (artist or category)
        
        data [{…}]
          0:
          _key: "b29ee1dbb22a"
          _ref: "96e38ca0-b075-4777-b8f4-d2d6ca123df0"
          _type: "reference"
      */

    }),
},

Sep 8, 2020, 9:49 AM

Sorry this was lost in the flow here... here's a suggestion:

import { uniq } from 'lodash'

...

      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom(data =&gt; {
        const types = data.map(item =&gt; item._type)
        const uniqTypes = uniq(types)
        return uniqTypes.length &gt; 1
          ? true
          : 'Must have at least one of each'
      }),

Sep 20, 2020, 9:34 AM

ah.. right you need the reference...

Sep 20, 2020, 9:36 AM

Yes! Thanks for getting back. I am referring to two different document types 

[{ type: 'artist' }, { type: 'category' }]
. I want to validate that at least one of each category is in the array. But in the validation, i can not resolve toe reference. Is this even possible?

Sep 20, 2020, 9:38 AM

Something along these lines... (untested)

import { uniq } from 'lodash'
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'

...

      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom(data =&gt; {
        const referencedIds = data.map(item =&gt; item._ref)
        return client.fetch(`*[_id in $ids]._type`, {
          ids: referencedIds
        })
        .then(res =&gt; {
          const uniqTypes = uniq(res)
          return uniqTypes.length &gt; 1
            ? true
            : 'Must have at least one of each'  
        })
      }),

Sep 20, 2020, 9:42 AM

Nice! Does the client work out of the box, or do i need to add the credential somewhere?

Sep 20, 2020, 9:43 AM

It's preconfigured

Sep 20, 2020, 9:43 AM

Thanks a lot!

Sep 20, 2020, 9:43 AM

You might have to tweak it, it's just from the top of my head 😄

Sep 20, 2020, 9:44 AM

Sure, but knowing that i can use the client in the schema definitions opens a whole new universe for me 😎

Sep 20, 2020, 9:45 AM

joined the slack channel to find a solution to this same problem, very happy to have found it

Oct 14, 2020, 7:53 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.