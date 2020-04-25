How to set a preview with a reference name in a document in Slack thread.
F
This may be a silly question(in that case please forgive me).
I would like to set a
How should I do?
Thanks in advance for your help.
Apr 25, 2020, 12:51 PM
H
Apr 25, 2020, 12:54 PM
M
Hi (Removed Name), have you tried something like this?
Where
preview: { select: { title: 'codeList.title' } }
titleis the name of your title field in
codeList.
Apr 25, 2020, 3:56 PM
F
sorry for the delay (Removed Name).
Apr 25, 2020, 4:49 PM
F
Result in the the inspector:
codeList:{} 2 items _ref:56d99a7f-bd55-4cd7-9eeb-d5b65fe63d5e _type:reference
Apr 25, 2020, 4:50 PM
P
Could you paste the full code of the document containing that preview and of the
codeListtype?
Apr 25, 2020, 4:55 PM
F
I should make a GROQ query based on that _ref and type (I know how to), I run into a error:select title should be a
string.There is an example in the DOCS with the prepare function: is that what I should do?
Apr 25, 2020, 4:55 PM
F
yes certainly
Apr 25, 2020, 4:55 PM
F
import { GoListUnordered } from 'react-icons/go' import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client' export default { name: 'codeListLang', title: 'Code List Langue', icon: GoListUnordered, type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'codeList', title: 'Code List', description: 'Code commercial du service Cityvision (valeur default: VT)', type: 'reference', to: [ { name: 'codeList', title: 'Code List', type: 'codeList', } ] }, { name: 'lang', title: 'Lang', description: 'Langue parlée durant le service Cityvision (valeur default: ja)', type: 'reference', to: [ { name: 'lang', title: 'Langue', type: 'lang', }, ] }, { name: 'intitule', title: 'Intitulé', description: 'Intitulé commercial officiel du service Cityvision', type: 'localeString', }, { name: 'description', title: 'Description', description: 'Description commerciale officielle du service Cityvision', type: 'localeText', }, { name: 'cityvisionLinkUri', title: 'Cityvision Link URI', description: 'slug du service Cityvision dans cette langue', type: 'slug', }, { name: 'breadcrumb', title: 'Breadcrumb', description: "Fil d'Ariane menant la page", type: 'localeText', }, ], initialValue: async () => ({ codeList: await client.fetch(`// groq *[_type == 'codeList' && code match 'VT' ][0]{ '_ref': _id, '_type': 'reference' } `), lang: await client.fetch(`// groq *[_type == 'lang' && name match 'ja' ][0]{ '_ref': _id, '_type': 'reference' } `), }), preview: { select: { title: 'codeList.title' } }, /* preview: { select: { title: 'cityvisionLinkUri.current', lang: 'lang.title', // if the codeList has a lang, follow the relation and get the lang }, prepare(selection) { const {title, lang} = selection return { title: title.split('-')[0] + '-' + title.split('-')[1], subtitle: `guidé en: ${lang ? lang : 'langue inconnue'}`, } } } */ }
Apr 25, 2020, 4:56 PM
P
Thanks - and
codeList? Could you paste that too? 🙂
Apr 25, 2020, 4:59 PM
F
import { GoListUnordered } from 'react-icons/go' export default { name: 'codeList', title: 'Code List', icon: GoListUnordered, type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'code', title: 'Code Excursion', subtitle: 'string', description: 'Code commercial du service Cityvision', type: 'string', hidden: true, }, { name: 'description', title: 'Nom du service', subtitle: 'string', description: 'Intitulé commercial du service Cityvision', type: 'string', hidden: true, }, { name: 'price', title: 'Prix', type: 'number', readOnly: true, }, { name: 'length', title: 'Durée', description: "Durée ISO de l'excursion, 'PT10H30M' pour 10h30min", type: 'string', readOnly: true, }, { name: 'priceValidUntil', title: "Prix valide jusqu'à", readOnly: true, type: 'reference', to: [ { name: 'priceValidUntil', title: 'Price Valid Until', type: 'priceValidUntil', }, ], }, { name: 'cityvisionImage', title: 'Cityvision Image', readOnly: true, type: 'number', }, ], preview: { select: { title: 'code', subtitle: 'description', }, }, }
Apr 25, 2020, 5:01 PM
P
What field from
codeListwould you like to show in the preview of
codeListLang?
Apr 25, 2020, 5:02 PM
F
code
Apr 25, 2020, 5:02 PM
P
Try with this snippet in that case:
What this does is that it retrieves the value of the
preview: { select: { title: 'codeList.code' } }
codefield from the
codeListdocument to use in the
codeListLangpreview.
Apr 25, 2020, 5:05 PM
F
No it does not work:it ends showing the
_refagain
Apr 25, 2020, 5:08 PM
F
Sorry!!!
Apr 25, 2020, 5:09 PM
P
I see why 🙂
Apr 25, 2020, 5:09 PM
F
I made a mistake in my statement:I am asking for
codeListin
service.js.the code of it:
import { RiBusLine } from 'react-icons/ri' import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client' import set from 'date-fns/set' import add from 'date-fns/add' var event = new Date() // voir ReleaseDate var eventAtSeven = set(event, { hours: 7, minutes: 0 }) var eventAtSevenToFourDays = add(eventAtSeven, { days: 4 }) // voir startDate export default { name: 'service', title: 'Service', icon: RiBusLine, description: 'un service Cityvision est un événement plus une offre commerciale', type: 'document', // description: "représentation de l'affectation prévisionnelle d'un Service Cityvision pour être effectué à une date, une heure, selon un programme représenté code d'affectation en une langue donnée; la représentation elle-même a été publiée depuis une date et une heure données, depuis cette publication son actualité est décrit par un statut: événement prévu, annulé, reporté, reprogrammé, prévu pour se tenir virtuellement en ligne" fields: [ { name: 'startDate', // ATTENTION CHANGEMENT PAR RAPPORT À GATSBY title: 'Date', description: 'Date et Heure de Départ du service Cityvision', type: 'datetime', // ATTENTION CHANGEMENT PAR RAPPORT À GATSBY options: { dateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD', timeFormat: 'HH:mm', timeStep: 15, }, }, { name: 'codeList', description: 'Code commercial du service Cityvision (valeur default: VT)', title: 'Code List', type: 'reference', validation: Rule => Rule.required(), to: [ { name: 'codeList', title: 'Code List', type: 'codeList', }, ], }, { name: 'lang', description: 'Langue parlée durant le service Cityvision (valeur default: ja)', title: 'Langue', type: 'reference', validation: Rule => Rule.required(), to: [ { name: 'lang', title: 'Langue', type: 'lang', }, ], }, { name: 'releaseDate', // ATTENTION CHANGEMENT PAR RAPPORT À GATSBY title: 'Date de publication', description: 'Date de publication du service Cityvision', type: 'datetime', // ATTENTION CHANGEMENT PAR RAPPORT À GATSBY options: { dateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD', timeFormat: 'HH:mm', }, }, { name: 'status', title: 'Status', description: 'Status de la publication du service Cityvision', type: 'string', options: { list: [ {title: 'Scheduled', value: 'EventScheduled'}, {title: 'Cancelled', value: 'EventCancelled'}, {title: 'Postponed', value: 'EventPostponed'}, {title: 'Rescheduled', value: 'EventRescheduled'}, {title: 'MovedOnline', value: 'EventMovedOnline'}, ], layout: 'radio', direction: 'vertical', }, }, ], initialValue: async () => ({ startDate: eventAtSevenToFourDays.toISOString(), status: 'EventScheduled', releaseDate: event.toISOString(), codeList: await client.fetch(`// groq *[_type == 'codeList' && code match 'VT' ][0]{ '_ref': _id, '_type': 'reference' } `), lang: await client.fetch(`// groq *[_type == 'lang' && name match 'ja' ][0]{ '_ref': _id, '_type': 'reference' } `), }), preview: { select: { title: 'codeList._id', }, }, orderings: [ { title: 'Start Date, New', name: 'startDateAsc', by: [ {field: 'startDate', direction: 'asc'} ] }, ], };
Apr 25, 2020, 5:10 PM
F
OK it's working beautifully now.
Apr 25, 2020, 5:11 PM
F
Please forgive me of being stupid here.Thank you for offering of your precious time to help me get out of this.
Apr 25, 2020, 5:12 PM
P
Awesome! And I see you’ve implemented
date-fnsfrom your earlier discussion with (Removed Name) too 🚀 Looking forward to seeing what you’re building 🙂
Apr 25, 2020, 5:13 PM
F
As
user Yis saying in the sanity youtube video,«see you in the virtual space!»
Apr 25, 2020, 5:13 PM
F
Yes of course!
user Yhas given me that excellent advice ☆ YES !
Apr 25, 2020, 5:14 PM
F
I am building a real-time schedule for Events.But this is for learning the different techniques.
It's my first React project.
I was planning to just have it with Gatsby, when at a certain moment, Sanity got into my eyes, as I was searching for things dedicated to localization (you would say in Sanity).
From there, I looked around a few things... and it has been a sort of illumination.
Especially, the post that
Sanity will help me keeping things... Sane!
One thing: I have start my project in Gatsby with Styletron: have you heard about it?
it seems to me that everyone is on Emotion or Styled component, but Styletron is also nice...
Apr 25, 2020, 5:22 PM
P
Sounds like a great way to learn a bunch of different frameworks, tools and languages 👨💻 It’s hard to beat learning by doing 🙂
I hadn’t heard of styletron but I know there are plenty of CSS-in-JS options out there and it comes down to personal preference too. As an alternative, Tailwind also seems quite popular at the moment:
https://tailwindcss.com/
Apr 25, 2020, 5:44 PM
F
I'll have a look...But isn't that you're comparing apples and bananas!
Styletron is something else than a framework.
It's a:
styletron.org it's beautiful, simple, elegant, efficient...
Apr 25, 2020, 5:50 PM
F
I just had a look a Tailwind.To justify their approach not to use inline css, they write:
Designing with constraints. Using inline styles, every value is a magic number. With utilities, you're choosing styles from a predefined design system, which makes it much easier to build visually consistent UIs. Responsive design. You can't use media queries in inline styles, but you can use Tailwind's responsive utilities to build fully responsive interfaces easily. Pseudo-classes. Inline styles can't target states like hover or focus, but Tailwind's pseudo-class variants make it easy to style those states with utility classes.
Apr 25, 2020, 6:52 PM
F
F
I just had a look at Tailwind.To justify not to use direct inline style, they write 3 things:
Hahaha,
• you can have a predefined system
• you can use @media queries
• you can have pseudo class on focus and hover
in terms of weight, efficiency, Styletron is EXCEPTIONAL too.
I don't quite get why it's not more know.
Except that with Styletron, each of these three points are FALSE!!!
Apr 25, 2020, 6:58 PM
