How to set a preview with a reference name in a document in Slack thread.

user Y

I am building a real-time schedule for Events. But this is for learning the different techniques.It's my first React project.I was planning to just have it with Gatsby, when at a certain moment, Sanity got into my eyes, as I was searching for things dedicated to localization (you would say in Sanity).From there, I looked around a few things... and it has been a sort of illumination.Especially, the post thatmade criticising Markdown. I would like to make a completely arbitrary routing project, with a template system so that to be efficient.Sanity will help me keeping things... Sane!One thing: I have start my project in Gatsby with Styletron: have you heard about it?it seems to me that everyone is on Emotion or Styled component, but Styletron is also nice...