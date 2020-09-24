Pricing update: Free users
how to show icons for singleton types

2 replies
Last updated: Sep 24, 2020

HAving a problem showing icons for singleton types

Sep 24, 2020, 12:11 PM

does adding 

.icon(FaWhatever)
not work? can you share what you've tired?

Sep 24, 2020, 12:16 PM

Ahh this did the trick, thanks! 👍

Sep 24, 2020, 12:17 PM

