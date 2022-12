Ok I have a strange, very niche idea - but thought I'd see if I'm not totally crazy ๐Ÿ˜‚ I'm trying to figure out if I can store content rules (like a list of disallowed words) in an admin dataset, and then fetch those rules inside the validation callback in a schema of a different dataset? Have y'all ever seen anyone implement something like that? Really just trying to allow non-coders to be able to manipulate content validation in the studio