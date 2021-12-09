Got it. First off, I'd pull your block content array out into its own reusable schema, like:



export default { name: 'blockContent', title: 'Block Content', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'block', marks: { annotations: [ { name: "link", type: "object", title: "URL", fields: [ { title: "URL", name: "href", type: "url", }, ], } ] } }, { type: 'image' }, ] }

{ name: 'content', title: 'Content', type: 'object', fields: [ { title: 'English', name: 'en', type: 'blockContent' }, { title: 'French', name: 'fr', type: 'blockContent' } ] },

Then, in your document you can set up an object that contains both anandcontent schema. Like this: