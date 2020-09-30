Thanks for sharing back Jesse! 🙌

Quick note: the above gives the permissions to any



_id

{ filter: '_type == "sanity.imageAsset"', permissions: ['read', 'create', 'update'], },

matching that path, so also non-image documents. This could be just fine depending on what you have in mind for the custom role. However, if you’d like to target images more specifically, you could also try a filter like this: