I needed to add image upload to a custom role, so that an author role could add a profile picture

Last updated: Sep 30, 2020

Hope this helps someone else. I needed to add image upload to a custom role, so that an author role could add a profile picture. It needed:

 {
          filter: '_id in path("**")',
          permissions: ['read', 'create', 'update'],
 },

Sep 29, 2020, 3:01 AM

Thanks for sharing back Jesse! 🙌
Quick note: the above gives the permissions to any 

_id
matching that path, so also non-image documents. This could be just fine depending on what you have in mind for the custom role. However, if you’d like to target images more specifically, you could also try a filter like this:
{
  filter: '_type == "sanity.imageAsset"',
  permissions: ['read', 'create', 'update'],
},

Sep 29, 2020, 5:34 AM

ah!! sanity. prefix !!!

Sep 30, 2020, 2:14 AM

thanks

user M

Sep 30, 2020, 2:14 AM

i was so close

Sep 30, 2020, 2:15 AM

